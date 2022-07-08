Police Officer Who Killed George Floyd Sentenced to More Than 20 Years in Federal Court | World

Former white police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of federal justice from the United States this Thursday (7) to more than 20 years in prison for having asphyxiated the African-American George Floyd with his knee in May 2020.

This is not Chauvin’s first sentence: he had already been sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for the Minnesota state justicebut appealed the sentence.

The federal penalty for an African American’s “violation of civil rights” is final because it derives from his admission of guilt.

Federal judge Paul Magnuson said the crime deserves substantial punishment. “I really don’t know why he did what he did, but putting your knee on someone else’s neck until they die is not good,” he said.

Chauvin Addresses George Floyd’s Children

During a brief intervention, Derek Chauvin wished the children of George Floyd to “triumph in life”, but did not ask for forgiveness or express remorse.

The ex-cop’s mother, Carolyn Pawlenty, assured that her son is not a racist and that “all lives matter, regardless of skin color”, paraphrasing the motto of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Philonise Floyd, George’s brother, asked for the maximum sentence for Derek Chauvin and said that since the tragedy, he has not been able to sleep.