Poll: Kalil is ahead of Zema with Lula’s support – Politica

Billboard with Alexandre Kalil and Lula in Uberlndia, city of Tringulo Mineiro (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press) The Genial/Quaest poll released this Friday (07/08) measured the dispute for the Government of Minas in the October 2022 elections with the presentation to voters of the support of the pre-candidates for the Presidency of the Republic. In this scenario, unlike the research stimulated, the former mayor of BH Alexandre Kalil (PSD) is ahead of the current governor, Romeu Zema (Novo), while the third place remains with senator Carlos Viana (PL-MG).

When there is less support from Lula (PT), however, Kalil appears with 42%. J Zema, when related to the pre-candidate Luiz Felipe d’vila (Novo), has 26%.

With the support of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Carlos Viana appears in third – as in the stimulated scenario -, with 15%. The rate of undecided was 9%, while 7% said they voted blank, null or did not intend to vote.

Zema ahead in the stimulated

In the stimulated scenario, when the names of the pre-candidates are presented to voters, as well as at the polls, Zema leads with 44% of voting intentions. Kalil has 26%, while Viana closes the podium with 2%. Next appear: Vanessa Portugal (PSTU), Renata Regina (PCB), Miguel Corra (PDT), Marcus Pestana (PSDB) and Lorene Figueiredo (Psol), with 1% each. There are still 15% of undecided people and 9% of people said they vote blank, null or that they will not vote.

The search

Genial Investimentos’ quantitative survey with Quaest Consultoria e Pesquisa took place from July 2nd to 5th, with 1,480 respondents. The margin of error of 2.5 percentage points. The survey is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the numbers MG-00322/2022 and BR-01319/2022.