Poll: Kalil is ahead of Zema with Lula’s support – Politica

Billboard with Alexandre Kalil and Lula in Uberlndia, city of Tringulo Mineiro (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press) The Genial/Quaest poll released this Friday (07/08) measured the dispute for the Government of Minas in the October 2022 elections with the citation to voters of the support of the pre-candidates. In this scenario, differently from what was encouraged, Alexandre Kalil (PSD) is ahead of Romeu Zema, while Carlos Viana (PL) remains in third place.

When there is mention of support from Lula (PT), pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Kalil appears with 42%. J Zema (Novo), when related to the pre-candidate Luiz Felipe d’vila (Novo), has 26%.

With the support of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Carlos Viana appears in third – as in the stimulated scenario – but with 15%. The rate of undecided was 9%, while 7% said they voted blank, null or did not intend to vote.

Zema ahead in the stimulated

In the stimulated scenario, Zema leads with 44%. Kalil has 26%, while Viana closes the podium with 2%. He is followed by: Vanessa Portugal (PSTU), Renata Regina (PCB), Miguel Corra (PDT), Marcus Pestana (PSDB) and Lorene Figueiredo (Psol), all with 1%. There are still 15% undecided and 9% of people who say they vote blank, void or will not vote.

The search

Genial Investimentos’ quantitative survey with Quaest Consultoria e Pesquisa took place from July 2nd to 5th, with 1,480 respondents. The margin of error of 2.5 percentage points. The survey is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the numbers MG-00322/2022 and BR-01319/2022.