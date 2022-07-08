populations prepare for the worst

Some analysts claim that if the war started by russia intensify, linking the Kaliningrad region with Belarus, will isolate three Baltic countries of its western allies.

A possibility that worries the population on the border between Poland and Lithuania. Jaroslaw Zmijewski, a member of the Sejny Arms Association, explained that this possibility, which is taking shape, “it led people to start thinking about how to defend themselves, (…) but nobody is going to dig trenches“, he added. For now, they observe what is happening and – the helicopters, the military vehicles – and continue to work. Even so, guarantee, if they are “forced”, will probably have to defend themselves, “I hope that doesn’t happen”he vented, adding that it is better to be “prepared for the worst“ than not being prepared.

For their part, local politicians fear that the speculation around the future and safety of the region causes damage. Czeslaw Renkiewicz, mayor of Suwalki, said that the “threat” what is being talked about is “only hypothetical”and they intend to “keep it up”. He added that they did not want the panic generalize: “and__we are under the Polish army protectionfrom NATO allied troops, who are stationed not far from the Suwalki corridor, and in the event of a conflict, I think our army, with the allies, is capable of countering this attack”concluded.

Experts do not rule out a possible attack, although they stress that a new military operation would be difficult. Agnieszka Legucka, from the Polish Institute of International Affairs, stated that she cannot exclude herself “no scenario”, but that the probability is reduced.

“(…) It will be very difficult for Russia to be involved, at the same time, on two fronts, especially when it comes to involvement with regard to NATO”.

But on Poland’s eastern borders, which are also the borders of the European Union, people are struggling with problems coming from neighboring countries. The war in Ukraine, which provoked a migratory crisis, combined with this hypothetical threat of an attack that, if carried out, would be an open war between Russia and BORNas stated by Magdalena Chodownik, a correspondent for Euronews in Warsaw.