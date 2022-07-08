“Pottker and Jean Pyerre need to be…”; Situation of Grêmio kid in Avaí arrives in the South and reverberates on the web

With a contract at Immortal until Dec/23, shirt 21 is on loan to the Ressacada team until the end of the current season

Grêmio even signed the renewal of Jean Pyerre until 2024. However, as the loan to Giresunspor, from Turkey, did not work out, the contractual extension was stopped by Tricolor Gaucho. With a salary of around R$ 320,000/month, in this imbroglio the athlete ended up helping to save R$ 4.1 million to the state coffers. The amount is the sum of one more year of contract within the current framework.

In addition to the savings, Immortal lent shirt 21 to Avaí until the end of the current season and kept the old bond, which is valid until December 2023. Evaluated on 5 million euros (about R$ 27.2 million at the current price)according to the website Transfermarkt, JP is worth half the projection between August and November 2019.

In the Ressacada team, where they are playing in the Brasileirão Serie A, JP has six games played and one goal scored, this one after 10 months without a drill. Today, the 24-year-old athlete is not an absolute starter in the team led by coach Eduardo Barroca. On the other hand, part of the Santa Catarina fans has been commenting on what they would like to happen.

As Morato and Muriqui suffered injuries, Barroca will not have the duo available for the duel against RB Bragantino. In 11th place in the BR22 table, with 18 points, Leão da Ilha takes on Massa Bruta next Saturday afternoon (9), at 4:30 pm (Brasilia time), at Nabi Abi Chedid. Clube de Bragança Paulista is in 14th place.

In the face of embezzlement, part of the Avaí fans ask for Jean Pyerre and William Pottker as starters. Whether Eduardo will answer the request is another story, but the fact is that they want to see more of the boy revealed in the Tricolor base categories. He currently averages 29 minutes per game in the Brasileirão; in total, it’s 175 minutes.