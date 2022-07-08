Quina, contest 5,891: São Paulo bet hits the five dozen and earns R$ 3.2 million | lotteries

A bet from São Paulo hit the five numbers of the contest 5,891 from Quina and earned BRL 3,278,417.78. The draw was held this Thursday (7) in São Paulo.

See the dozens drawn: 05 – 14 – 26 – 29 – 66.

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

At Quina, bets that match five tens win. In case no one hits the numbers, the prize rolls over to the next draw. Bets that hit four, three or two tens are also awarded.

There are six weekly draws, from Monday to Saturday at 8 pm.

The probability of winning in each Quina contest varies according to the number of dozens played and the type of bet placed. For the single bet, with just five tens, priced at R$2, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 24,040,016, according to Caixa.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 6,006.00, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 8,005, according to Caixa.