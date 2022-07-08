Rabies: understand symptoms and transmission of the disease that returned to contaminate humans after 44 years in the DF | Federal District

An infectious disease with 99% of fatality rate. THE rage affects mammals, including humans, and is transmitted by contact with the saliva of an infected animal, through biting, licking, or scratching.

On Tuesday (5), the Health Department (SES-DF) confirmed the first case of human rabies since 1978 in the federal capital, in a teenager aged between 15 and 19 years. He was scratched by a cat in May and is in critical condition in a private hospital.

Human rabies infection occurs after the virus has multiplied at the site of injury, thus reaching the nearest peripheral nervous system. Once reached, the virus continues to replicate until it reaches the central nervous system (composed of the spinal cord and brain).

Eventually, the virus spreads to other organs of the body and salivary glands, where replication and elimination continues. Therefore, salivation is one of the clearest symptoms of rabies.

The onset of symptoms occurs between 7 and 10 days after infection. For prevention, vaccination is the best option. Learn more about the disease below:

In humans, the first symptoms, which last 2 to 4 days, pass through malaise, slight increase in temperature, lack of appetite, nausea, sore throat, restlessness, tingling near the site of injury, organ tenderness, and behavior changes.

The main symptoms are seizure, low-grade fever, loss of muscle function, body pain, joint pain, restlessness and anxiety.

As the disease progresses, bouts of anxiety, fever, delirium, involuntary muscle spasms, particularly of the muscles of the larynx, pharynx, and tonguewhen the infected person sees or tries to ingest liquid, presenting intense salivation.

If the development of the disease continues, in the most severe cases, the individual presents hallucinations, and the spasms progress to paralysis until the onset of coma and death.

already the animals become more aggressive and can bite people, animals and objects. The animal also tends to be more solitary, isolated and, in the case of dogs, with a different bark than usual. In addition, the animal refuses food and water, having difficulty swallowing.

It also has its mouth open with a lot of salivation. Finally, in the last stages of the disease, the pet is without motor coordination, starts to have convulsions, presents paralysis of the hind legs, until the evolution with total paralysis and death.

What to do with the offending animal?

The Health Department warns that no need to kill the animal who bit or scratched someone. It is necessary, however, keep it under observation for 10 days, in a safe place with a normal supply of food and water. The objective is to prevent him from running away and attacking more people or other animals.

During observation, the tutor must check if the animal has symptoms of the disease. If it is not possible to observe the animal at home, the tutor must refer it to the Zoonoses Environmental Surveillance Management kennel (GVAZ).

The SES also warns that “it is the owner’s duty to take care of and keep their animals. If there is a desire to walk dogs and cats on public roads, it is necessary to use a collar, a leash, avoiding annoyance for the owner and for other pedestrians” .

What to do when bitten by a rabid animal?

According to the director of Environmental Surveillance, Laurício Monteiro da Cruz, “it is essential that the first measure [após contato com um animal potencialmente infectado]is washing with running water and soap”.

According to the director, this is an “extraordinary tool in preventing the inoculation of the virus by the saliva of a contaminated animal”.

Adding to the wound cleaning measure, Laurício says that, then, it is necessary to seek a doctor, who will assess the need for preventive measures, vaccination or use of serum, after analyzing the case.

SES also advises that, in case of contact with an animal with suspected rabies, it is necessary to look for a Basic Health Unit (UBS) and communicate to the Directorate of Environmental Health Surveillance, by telephone (61) 2017-1342, through the Dial Saúde – 160 and by email.

How does vaccination work and what can I do to prevent it?

To prevent the transmission and spread of rabies, dog and cat owners should vaccinate their animals. annually. According to the Health Department of the Federal District (SES), the expectation is to vaccinate at least 80% of this entire animal population in the federal capital.

In addition to vaccination, the Health Department of the Federal District (SES) provides guidelines for the prevention of rabies in humans:

Avoid touching or touching unfamiliar, unattached dogs and cats, especially when they are feeding, breeding or sleeping;

Never touch bats or other wild animals directly, especially when they are lying on the ground or in unusual situations;

Until then, the only and last case of human rabies recorded in the Federal District was in 1978, when a child aged between 5 and 11 years old was attacked by a dog.

Last Tuesday (5), however, the Health Department confirmed the second occurrence. On June 15, almost a month after being scratched by a cat, the teenager began to experience fever, pain in his body, eyes and joints, and was hospitalized in serious condition.

The SES only reported that the boy is a resident of the DF, but did not give other details. In view of the confirmed case, the annual vaccination against the disease, which would take place in September, was brought forward. The last diagnosed case of rabies in dogs was in 2000 and, in cats, in 2001.