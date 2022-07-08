Rafa Kalimann recalls criticism at the premiere of “Casa Kalimann” and comments: “Desabei”

the influencer Rafa Kalimann is currently in charge of some programs broadcast by TV Globo, such as “BBB Network”. However, his process to get to this point was not an easy one. In an interview with UOL’s Splash column, the presenter commented on the “House Kalimann”, his debut in charge of an attraction.

The program, launched in 2021, did not fall in the public’s taste and Rafa suffered harsh criticism at the time, both for the proposed dynamics and for its presentation. Asked about the matter, the former BBB said that she had a “burnout” at the time.

“I collapsed. Mine was totally burnt out. There were several conflicts. I questioned myself about what I was doing, if I should continue, if I was very bad or incapable. I didn’t just face criticism, but name-calling. For months. I went to New York to reconnect. I was lost and feeling that I was becoming what others wanted me to be. Came a place of pain, judgment”account.

Kalimann also shared that she never thought about being a presenter and that she took the process as a learning experience: “It’s all part of learning. I did ‘Casa’ and then ‘Rede BBB’. She didn’t think she was completely ready, not least because being a presenter was never a goal. They called me, said I would have a program. How to say no to Boninho? I thought: ‘If it’s going to work, I don’t know, but I will’. It evolves a lot after all. And I imagine, up front, telling my story and narrating what ‘Casa Kalimann’ was for me”, ends positive.