Rafael Ilha explains why he transferred Sérgio Hondjakoff to another clinic | Cíntia Lima column

Actor Sérgio Hondjakoff left the Chemical Dependency Institute of Sorocaba (SP), where he started treatment for chemical dependency in June, voluntarily. The transfer was made by Rafael Ilha, who, since the actor’s last outbreak, has been giving all the necessary support to Sérgio and his family.

Sérgio will continue the rehabilitation in another clinic, not disclosed by the family.

In exclusive conversation with Rafael Islandwho transferred Serginho with the authorization of the actor’s mother, this column discovered the real reason for the transfer. “I went to pick up Serginho at the clinic and take him to another rehabilitation clinic, because Serginho has special medical needs. He needs specialist treatment.”

Without revealing the location, Rafael Ilha informed that the current clinic is in São Paulo.

Last month Sérgio Hondjakoff, Malhação’s eternal “Cabeção” returned to the spotlight by appearing in videos on social networks, threatening his father and clearly out of control. Faced with this sad situation, the actor received many messages of affection and support. Rafael Ilha did not think twice and took the necessary treatment to restore Serginho’s physical and mental health.