Rafaella Santos poses in a bikini in Ibiza and impresses: “Perfect”

Rafaella Santos, Neymar Jr’s sister and Gabigol’s exleft her fans and followers in an uproar this Thursday (07), by showing her ‘perfect body’ in a sequence of clicks shared on her Instagram.

In the photos, the influencer appears enjoying her leisure time in Ibiza, Spain, wearing a stunning bikini.

Advertising Could not load ad

The model chosen by Rafaella Santos mixed shades of pink, red and white, forming a beautiful contrast with the paradisiacal look in the background. “Bad luck for those who don’t see how lucky they are”, she wrote in the caption of the record.

“Amazing as hell!! I like to see you like this, happy, radiant”, said a follower. “A body is a body, right my loves? Perfect”commented another. “Rafaella, you really don’t know how to play! What power is this?“, highlighted a third.

Break up

Earlier this week, Rafaella confirmed the end of her relationship with Gabigol, Flamengo’s ace. The influencer opened up about the end of the relationship and revealed that she is very rooting for her ex-boyfriend, with whom she was – between back and forth – since 2015.

“It wasn’t for lack of love, we just decided to go our separate ways. He’s a golden boy and I’m really rooting for him.”she told columnist Léo Dias.

SEE ALSO: Danilo Gentili speaks after Léo Lins’ resignation from SBT