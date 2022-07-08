Rare and unprecedented procedure to treat cancer is performed in a hospital in Florianópolis

A rare and unprecedented procedure for the treatment of advanced melanoma cancer was performed this month at Hospital de Caridade, in Florianópolis.

An isolated perfusion of the limb was performed, in which it was possible to apply doses of chemotherapy in the region affected by the tumor 20 times greater than the body could withstand using the conventional method. The patient was discharged and already shows signs of tumor reduction.

The surgery was performed by the oncologic surgeon Eduardo Zanella Cordeiro, and a team composed of other oncologic surgeons, anesthesiologists, anesthesia assistants, orthopedic assistants and nursing assistants.

The procedure was performed to treat a 45-year-old woman, resident of Greater Florianópolis, with advanced melanoma. According to the oncologist surgeon, the patient had already been operated on three times.

“She has the melanoma restricted to her leg and it has progressed to her thigh, what we call a disease in transit. Before the procedure, the patient had all the tests done to make sure she didn’t have melanoma in other parts of her body,” she explained.

The doctor explains that the procedure was chosen because with the surgical treatment the disease was returning, and to remove the tumor completely, it would be necessary to amputate the leg.

“The solution was to use isolated limb perfusion. We dissected the femoral artery and vein, blocked the circulation in the leg and connected it to an extracorporeal ligation machine to circulate the isolated blood from the body, and thus we administered chemotherapy, which allowed the tumor limb to receive a dose of chemotherapy 20 times greater than what the body could withstand in conventional chemotherapy”, reported Eduardo.