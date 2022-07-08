Readers debate impacts of PEC Kamikaze – 07/07/2022 – Reader’s Panel

PEC Kamikaze

Tax reduction must be studied, assess the financial impacts, which sector can be ‘sacrificed’. Here, in this government, the tax waiver is taking place in an absolutely disorderly way. (“PEC makes Bolsonaro have worse fiscal expectations than Dilma”, Mercado, 7/7)



Lourenço Faria Costa (Quirinopolis, GO)

External conjuncture, exchange and oil pressure, political sabotage by the STF and the left, all this must seem silly to the genius who wrote the little text.



Giovani Ferreira Vargas (Gravataí, RS)

Elected, Bolsonaro will mercilessly cut this increase of R$ 200 in Auxílio Brasil and will only remember the poor again in the second half of 2026.



Cristina Dias (Curitiba, PR)

I’m 70 years old and I’ve never seen a government do more for the poor than Bolsonaro’s. Money straight into the pockets of those most in need. It was like this with emergency aid, and it is now happening with Auxílio Brasil. I never expected to see Brazil so well conducted.



Columbus Melo (Sao Paulo-SP)

Cracolândia

I have always heard criticism about initiatives to solve the Cracolândia problem. In today’s Thiago Amparo column, one more. The proposed solutions look beautiful on paper, but their applicability is debatable. The problem is serious, serious and needs to be resolved. But I don’t believe that only by using violence and constant criticism we can get to a good end. (“Bang-bang in Cracolândia”, Opinion, 7/7)



Henrique Valêncio (Sao Paulo-SP)

Flash promotion at CEF

“Occasional deputy executive advisor”, in addition to the redundancy of the ‘eventual replacement’, seems like the type of position well suited to someone who just wants a good position, but won’t do anything except occasionally. (“Flávio Bolsonaro’s former lawyer had a lightning promotion at Caixa”, Mercado, 7/7)



Bruno Medeiros (Campinas, sp)

A decent nation, a decent people and three decent powers cannot accept this situation. Explanations do not exist, they are so false, untrue, unacceptable and shameful that they cause unimaginable revolt. Where are the decent people in this country?



Carlos Roberto Souza Oliveira (Campo Grande, MS)

real free woman

I know that Folha proposes to be plural and give voice to all thoughts, but Pietra Bertolazzi’s article is an unnecessary aggression against journalist Marcelo Coelho and all those who think like him. I felt attacked, offended and disgusted. (“Bolsonaro, the president of the real free woman”, Trends and Debates, 7/7)



Therezinha Lima e Oliveira (São José dos Campos, SP)

No, the intention was not “to belittle the valuable woman who values ​​the family, the church and the community”, but to make fun of the fact that, even seeing and hearing everything that Bolsonaro has done and said since always, especially about this brave lady to which referred to, still votes for him.



Jove Bernardes (Belo Horizonte, MG)

Ruy Castro

Ruy was missing that phrase: “Don’t step on people when you’re going up, because you can find them when you’re going down”. And it goes down until it drops. (“Eating from the plate you spat on”, Opinion, 7/7)



Helio Cardoso (Mirasol, SP)

legal abortion

Parts of the Judiciary and the Public Ministry are totally disconnected from reality, but the target of the nonsense is certain: poor, uneducated humble people who do not know their most basic rights. (“Prosecutor ordered the collection of remains of an aborted fetus by an 11-year-old girl”, Daily Life, 7/6)



Jose Walter Da Mota Matos (Pouso Alegre, MG)

The actions of the judge and the MP’s representative are shameful, as the judge must comply with the law, and the MP must ensure that the law is complied with. Now, this speech of wanting to blame the victim has been known for a long time.



Dorival Macedo (Dourados, MS)

fuel prices

I suggest that supermarkets inform, by analogy, the current and previous prices of milk, carrots, meat, etc. (“Bolsonaro issues a decree to force stations to display fuel prices before the ICMS ceiling”, Mercado, 7/7)



João Carlos Silva (Atibaia, SP)

The idea is the same as always: outsource the blame for the problems and sell easy solutions to the voter.



Marcelo Fernandes (Sao Paulo-SP)

When will it come back up will you be informed too?



Bianca Moreira (Brasilia DF)

Boris Johnson

In countries that respect their citizens and strive for morals and good customs, sexual harassment leads to the downfall of the government. In Brazil it generates promotion of the criminal. (“Boris Johnson resigns in UK after crisis escalates”, Mundo, 7/7)

Aurelino Bento (Fair of Santana, BA)