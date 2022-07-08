Record harvest is practically certain, but food prices should not fall, says IBGE

Brazil has a new record grain crop practically assured for 2022, but food prices should remain high, evaluated Carlos Alfredo Guedes, manager of the Systematic Survey of Agricultural Production at the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

“Regardless of a record crop, prices should not fall, because we have a very high demand from other countries. This influences the market as a whole”, said Guedes this Thursday (7).

He recalls that grain prices are high since the increase in demand and logistical problems caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in the external scenario, which now remains under the impact of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. For Carlos Guedes, “the trend is for prices to remain high in the coming months”.

“Prices are more influenced by the foreign market than the domestic market,” he said. “And it turns out that within the products, which are the main grains, they mix with other products. Because the producer ends up directing his areas to the crops that are most valued,” he added.

record harvest

The Brazilian agricultural crop is expected to total a record 261.4 million tons in 2022, 8.2 million tons more than the 2021 performance, an increase of 3.2%, according to the Systematic Survey of Agricultural Production of June, released by the IBGE this Thursday. The result is 1.5 million tonnes less than forecast in the previous survey, in May, a drop of 0.6%.

“We have wheat, which can still have weather problems at harvest, but it is not as important as soybeans and corn,” Guedes recalled.

Despite losses in soybean cultivation, the country is expected to have the biggest harvests ever seen for corn and wheat. The rice and beans crops, for now, meet domestic consumption, said the IBGE manager.

The estimate of bean production, considering the three grain crops, should be 3.087 million tons, up 11.2% compared to 2021, although 3.4% lower than the estimate in May. Rice production is estimated at 10.7 million tons, down 8.1% from last year, caused by weather problems in Rio Grande do Sul.

“Beans still meet domestic demand,” said Guedes. “And the rice too. In fact, we had very good rice production in the last two years. It dropped a little this year”, he said, noting that some areas with rice plantations in Rio Grande do Sul did not have enough water to be irrigated during a period of drought.

Wheat

National wheat production is expected to reach a record 8.863 million tons this year, an increase of 13.4% compared to 2021, according to data released today by the IBGE. In comparison with the May projection, there was a reduction of 0.2% in June.

“Our consumption is around 12 million tons. We still matter, but it will matter less than it did in previous years,” said Carlos Guedes. “If we manage to harvest around 9 million (tons), we would have to import between 3 million and 4 million tons. At times we imported much more to supply the market,” he added.

The researcher recalls that wheat prices are on the rise because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, both wheat producing and exporting countries, which encourages Brazilian farmers to invest in the crop.

As for the other main winter cereals produced by Brazil, the estimate for the oat harvest in 2022 is 1.1 million tons, an increase of 0.2% compared to the forecast in the previous month. If confirmed, production will increase by 8.3% compared to harvested in 2021.

For barley, production was estimated at 483.2 thousand tons, up 1.6% compared to the estimate in May. The amount is 10.6% higher than that recorded in 2021.

Corn

Revisions to estimates for the harvest of second-crop corn and soybeans reduced the projection for the Brazilian grain harvest in 2022. From May to June, the projection for second-crop corn shrank to more than 900 thousand tons, while that of soy decreased by more than 650 thousand tons.

“Corn was due to weather conditions, especially in Paraná, a problem of excessive rainfall, which is bringing some diseases”, said Carlos Guedes. According to him, excessive rainfall in the southern region of the country has also affected the performance of second-crop beans. In the case of soy, which is practically all harvested, there was a reassessment of data from Mato Grosso do Sul. “I believe that we do not have major revaluations in soybeans anymore. It is a product that is already practically harvested”, he justified.

