reinforcements at Corinthians and idol back at Santos

The national and international soccer ball market remains agitated, with speculation and outcomes amid the transfer window around the world.

In Brazil, the highlight goes to Santos, who fired Fabián Bustos and will have an “improvised” assistant in the weekend’s duel: former midfielder Giovanni

Still in Brazil, Corinthians “won” two names for the season sequence: midfielder Mateus Vital and midfielder Ramiro. Both return to the team after loans.

In Europe, the news revolves around the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, who sees a transfer closer after Manchester United “give in” and accept negotiations.

Another change in international football is at PSG: the club’s new coach, Christophe Galtier, has already ruled out the use of Keylor Navas in the squad – he is now treated as expendable by the French.

O UOL Esporte highlights the main news of the day in the ball market. Check out some moves below:

New options at Corinthians

Image: Rodrigo Coca/Agência Corinthians

Mateus Vital and Ramiro are returning to Corinthians after loans abroad. The midfielder returns from Greece, and the midfielder from the United Arab Emirates. Both come from a season of more than 30 games played, they have not suffered from injuries in recent months and are in full activity.

Vital played 40 games with Panathinaikos between September 2021 and May this year. At 24, he worked as a squad player and only played for 90 minutes in four matches. Ramiro, in turn, had more protagonism in the club where he was on loan. He started every game he played for Al Wasl.

Without a coach, Santos improvises

Santos invited the idol Giovanni to be Marcelo Fernandes’ assistant in this Sunday’s game, against Atlético-GO, in Vila Belmiro. The former player was called up at the request of the interim coach, replacing Fabián Bustos, who was fired after being eliminated in the Sudamericana.

The invitation to Giovanni came from Marcelo Fernandes himself, and the former player accepted the idea. President Andres Rueda spoke this Thursday (7) with the interim coach to decide the matter. Idol of Santos in the 90s, Giovanni was called up in the midst of the crisis at Peixe. In addition to the elimination in the Sudamericana, the team lost 4-0 to Corinthians in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil and is in the 10th position of the Brazilian, two points above the relegation zone.

Sao Paulo should lose half

Image: Miguel SCHINCARIOL/São Paulo FC

The sale of Gabriel Sara is close to being closed by São Paulo. The Morumbi club advanced in talks with Norwich, from England’s second division, and should complete the sale soon. The parties are still discussing the fixed value of the transaction, which should approach 10 million pounds (R$ 64 million at the current price). The amount may still increase with targets that will be stipulated in the contract.

Norwich had competition from West Bromwich, also from the English second division, but ended up overcoming their rival in the dispute. If the last details come out, Sara will leave São Paulo in this transfer window.

Deferred bonus for Gremio

Diego Rosa, midfielder revealed by Grêmio and traded with Group City in 2020, will play next season for Vizela, from Portugal. The Braga club agreed on the player’s loan and the deal, in a way, does not help the gaucho team. The contract between Tricolor and the fund that controls Manchester City and other teams around the world provides for bonuses in case the youngster registers and participates in Premier League games.

At 19, Diego Rosa played last season for Lommelfrom Belgium, and now reaches the Vizela for the Portuguese competition of 2022/2023.

Bye, Corinthians. Hi Benfica!

Image: Publicity/SLB

Defender João Victor was officially announced by Benfica and said goodbye to Corinthians in a post on social media. like the UOL Esporte had advanced, he signs a contract for five seasons (until June 2027) with a release penalty of 60 million euros (R$ 332.5 million).

The player was sold for 9.5 million euros (R$ 52.7 million), of which Corinthians kept 8 million euros (R$ 44.4 million) for the 55% of the economic rights he held. Coimbra, then owner of 45% of the rights, held 20% and negotiated the rest for 1.5 million euros (R$ 8.3 million).

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future

Manchester United have decided that they are willing to sell Cristiano Ronaldo in this European summer ball market. The English club gave in to the pressure of the Portuguese ace, who, dissatisfied with the lack of reinforcements, asked last week to be negotiated. With the full endorsement of the new coach, Dutchman Erik ten Hag, the Red Devils want approximately 15 million euros (R$ 83 million or 13 million pounds) to give up shirt 7, whose current contract is valid for just one more season. (until June 2023).

There is still no official proposal on the table for Ronaldo, but in recent days, the press in Europe has highlighted the potential interest of two clubs in particular: Chelsea and Napoli.

Navas ruled out at PSG

Image: Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP

The new coach of Paris Saint-Germain, Christophe Galtier, has already decided that the Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma will be the absolute holder of the position and, with that, Keylor Navas will be disconnected from the club. PSG is already looking for a solution to the Costa Rican’s situation, according to the newspaper L’Equipe.

The publication points out that PSG’s new director, Luis Campos, agrees with the decision and understands that Donnarumma, 23, is a better option for the club’s present and future. Navas, 35, expressed dissatisfaction with the relay in the position last season, as he wants to be an absolute starter, and he made that clear.