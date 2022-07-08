retroactive value consultation is available at Dataprev

O emergency aid continues to release installments in 2022, referring to retroactive amounts and intended exclusively for a specific group of beneficiaries. The consultation to find out if you are entitled can be carried out on the Dataprev website – check below the address and the step by step.

Between 2020 and 2021, the payment of emergency aid was made in five installments of R$600 and four of R$300. Mothers who are heads of families, however, received double the amount in the first five installments, that is, R$1,200 .

At the end of last year, the Federal Congress considered that there was an unequal treatment between mothers who were heads of families and single fathers, who received a lower amount and therefore defined the payment of retroactive emergency aid, equivalent to up to five installments of R$ 600, for single parents.

The provisional measure releasing the credit of R$ 4.1 billion for the payment of the extra benefit was signed by President Jair Bolsonaro on December 24, 2021.

The Ministry of Citizenship decided to split the payments because Caixa Econômica Federal stated that it was necessary to stagger the target audience, so as not to jeopardize the service capacity of the branches. In total, the ministry estimates that 1.2 million single-parent families will benefit from retroactive emergency aid in 2022.

Therefore, it is possible to receive up to R$ 3 thousand of retroactive emergency aid in 2022. See the schedule below:

who received five installments of R$ 600 will receive BRL 3 thousand in 2022

installments of R$ 600 will receive in 2022 who received four installments of R$ 600 will receive BRL 2.4 thousand in 2022

installments of R$ 600 will receive in 2022 who received three installments of R$ 600 will receive BRL 1.8 thousand in 2022

installments of R$ 600 will receive in 2022 who received two installments of R$ 600 will receive BRL 1.2 thousand in 2022

installments of R$ 600 will receive in 2022 who received one installment of R$ 600 will receive BRL 600 in 2022

Consultation of retroactive emergency aid at Dataprev

access the site Emergency Aid Consultation

Emergency Aid Consultation Put your CPF in the appropriate field

Then enter your full name

Enter your mother’s full name (or choose “unknown mother”)

Enter your date of birth

Solve the reCaptcha

click send

