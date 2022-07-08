Ricardo Eletro: Former Employees Expect Indemnification

Saleswoman Ivany dos Santos, 44, was fired from Ricardo Eletro the same day she learned of the closing of the store where she worked for almost ten years, in Ipatinga (MG), on July 29, 2020. was greater than the delay in the payment of labor settlements.

For almost two years, Ivany has been trying to receive the amounts related to the termination of the employment contract and the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço). She entered the Labor Court against Ricardo Eletro, and the judge won the case in September 2021.

However, the seller only had to deposit five installments of unemployment insurance, which total R$ 5,500. In all, she calculates that she is entitled to R$ 30 thousand. “It’s sad that you put so much into a job and now feel humiliated for wanting money that’s yours,” she says.

On August 7, 2020, the Máquina de Vendas group, owner of Ricardo Eletro, filed for judicial recovery. The retailer, which became a giant with 1,200 stores and 28,000 employees, has accumulated debts in excess of R$4 billion, 17,000 creditors and today has only one website with a limited offer of products.

In less than a month, the TJSP (São Paulo Court of Justice) declared the group to be bankrupt twice – the most recent decision is on Tuesday (5). The company appealed and has an injunction pending in court to try to reverse the decision.

She stopped working because of a herniated disc

Ivany got a job in the field at a furniture store after nearly six months of searching. But medical orders forced her to take time off work after she discovered two herniated discs. Standing up, an everyday situation for salespeople, has become a major challenge.

She declares that the pain is so much that she is sometimes unable to do simple household chores, such as mopping the house. Her sales routine gave way to physical therapy sessions.

“I live on rent, I have a mother who depends on me. If I had that money, I could pay for Pilates and water aerobics. [para tratar a hérnia]. I have friends who buy me medicine”, declares Ivany, who says she has already exhausted her financial reserve and now has the help of friends and family to pay her bills.

‘I lost my job and my marriage’

Rodrigo Rojahn, former manager, says the retailer owes about R$30,000: ‘It stopped my life’ Image: Personal archive

Rodrigo Rojahn, former manager of Ricardo Eletro de Quedas do Iguaçu (PR), blames the company for the accumulation of debts that ended his eight-year marriage. “I wasn’t a defaulter and now I am,” he says.

The former manager worked for almost four years at the Paraná unit and claims to have R$ 28,000 to receive, between FGTS, vacations and 13th salary.

With no money, he says that his family began to have difficulties to pay the installments of the house that had financed and had to sell the property.

He also filed a lawsuit and won the case in March of this year, but he still hasn’t seen the color of the money. “I had a house to pay for and I was unemployed for a long time, my ex-wife spent some time doing everything by herself. But, after so many financial problems and so many arguments, the marriage ended.”

Currently, Rojahn lives in his mother’s house and works as a solar panel sales representative. Of the R$25,000 in debt he has contracted, he still has just under half of the amount to pay.

“Ricardo Eletro stopped my life. I could be better today”, declares the former employee, who hopes to keep his name clean by the end of this year.

Fired employees have filed class action

Fired in December 2019, Edvane Zipperer joined five more former colleagues who worked at the União da Vitória (PR) store to file a class action against Ricardo Eletro. The result was the same: victory in court, but payment did not arrive.

A network employee for eight years, the credit analyst is still awaiting the deposit of approximately R$30,000 in FGTS and a 40% fine — unemployment insurance has fallen into the account.

She imagined that the company’s financial health was weakened when essential products, such as refrigerators and stoves, began to run out of stock. However, the promise she heard from her superiors was that everything was going to be okay.

Edvane says he signed an agreement in which the company proposed to split the termination into three installments, but the other rights were not considered at that time.

“I no longer have contact with anyone, I have nowhere to call or where to run and ask for help”, he declares.

She got a job in the field after almost a year and has doubts if she will ever be paid.

Law benefits companies in recovery

Entrepreneur Ricardo Nunes, at a time when Ricardo Eletro was expanding Image: Pedro Silveira/Folhapress

Companies that enter into judicial reorganization have a shielding period of 180 days from the beginning of this process, which can be extended for another 180 days — or almost a year.

In practice, the Labor Judge is unable to have access to the company’s assets during this period, according to the law updated in December 2020.

However, the judge can order the attachment of assets, which are blocks to ensure the payment of debts after the period of 360 days.

“The judicial reorganization law brings benefits to companies that are in these conditions”, comments Nasser Ahmad Allan, lawyer and doctor of law from UFPR (Federal University of Paraná).

In this case, the former worker needs to file a request with the Bankruptcy Court to receive the amounts, becoming a labor creditor.

The lawyer and master in business law from UniCuritiba (Centro Universitário Curitiba), Alcides Wilhelm, says that, in case of judicial recovery, the deadlines are different for each class of creditor.

“There is no legal order, but the law provides that workers are paid in a shorter period [de 12 a 24 meses]”.

Gabriel Henrique Santoro, lawyer and Master in Labor Law from PUC-SP (Pontifical Catholic University of São Paulo), points out that the declaration of bankruptcy places the former employee as a priority in the payment order, but this is no guarantee of anything.

“They [credores trabalhistas] have more chances, but it may be that the company does not have more assets to pay the labor funds.”

What does Ricardo Eletro say?

wanted by UOLRicardo Eletro responded, through its press office, that all severance payments are subject to the judicial recovery process.

According to the company, the former employees approved, by a majority, the conditions of settlement in September 2021, and payments have not started to be made because the judicial reorganization plan has not yet been approved by the Judiciary.

“If the bankruptcy is maintained, which we trust and believe it will not be, the payment of labor funds will depend on the determination and collection of the assets. [mediante venda dos ativos] for later division among the creditors, observing the order of legal priority”, he says.