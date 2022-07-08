Roberto Justus appears with his baby and granddaughters while on vacation in Miami

Roberto Justus appears with his youngest daughter and granddaughters on a beautiful family outing and enchants

The entrepreneur and presenter Roberto Justus and his wife, the digital InfluencerAna Paula Siebert, are enjoying their summer vacation in the United States. Celebrities are proud dads of little Vicky who turned two on May 17th. In addition to the baby, the presenter is the father of Rafaella Justus12 years old, the result of his former marriage with the presenter Ticiane Pinheiro. And three more adult children. Luiza, Ricardo and Fabiana, who are the result of other relationships.

Recently, the wife of Roberto Justus delighted fans by showing a moment of fun by the heiress. It turns out that Vicky, at just two years old, is already an aunt to 3 girls and a boy. Little Arthur, four years old, and Stella, one year old, are the children of Ricardo Justus. The twins Chiara and Sienna, three years old, are the daughters of Fabiana Justus.

The twins and mom are enjoying the trip with their grandfather, Vicky and Ana Paula Siebert. To enjoy the rest days, the celebrities took the trio for a delicious tour of the city of Miami. The couple took advantage of the sunny day and had a party with the kids as they left a park. In another click, Justus’ wife recorded the little ones smearing themselves while drinking a refreshing juice all three together.

By showing the moment when he appears walking hand in hand with his baby and granddaughters, accompanying his beloved wife, Roberto Justus he declared to his family: “How good it is to enjoy these moments with our little daughter and granddaughters.”, he melted.

There was no shortage of comments from fans and admirers praising the beautiful clicks. “Beautiful, too cute!” wrote one follower. Another netizen declared, “I love this family.” One more follower advised: “Really good, friend. Enjoy it, these are the best moments. Nothing replaces this.

