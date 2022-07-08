Rodrigo Santoro talks about the challenge of being a great navigator in ‘Without Limits’ – Cultura

At the age of 47 – which he completes in August –, Rodrigo Santoro displays enviable physical shape. There’s no secret: “I practice a lot of sports, I’m always surfing and I don’t need my yoga mat, which I carry around”. The physical form helps in the actor’s work. Right now, this Friday, the 8th, the Prime Video series that Rodrigo made in Spain debuts. No Boundarieswith direction of Simon Westis based on the first circumnavigation voyage of the globe which, by the way, completes 500 years in 2022. The author of the feat was a Portuguese navigator, Ferdinand Magellan, who got support from the Spanish Court to make the trip. Who was this man?

“I knew the basics about him, that he believed that it would be possible to reach the East by always traveling from West to East. Spices came from the East, and not only did Fernão manage to reach the so-called spice island, which was not an island, but his trip around the globe proved that the Earth was round. He was already ahead in the 16th century!” But it wasn’t easy. His epic was marked by difficulty. On August 10, 1519, five ships with 250 sailors, captained by him, departed from southern Spain. Three years later, only 18 of them returned, in precarious conditions, on the only ship that survived the crossing, led by a Spanish sailor, Juan Sebastián Elcano.

Rodrigo believes in preparation. In the case of Fernão de Magalhães, there was a Portuguese and Spanish accent. “The Castilian spoken in Spain is different from the Latin American and from the one spoken in the USA. The “Ss” have something similar to the North American th. So, I prepared myself to handle the dialogues, but there was also the essential issue. Who was Ferdinand? Searching the internet and books, I came across a historian who opened doors for me. Through her, I even discovered the travel diary of the Italian who documented the journey. But there was still the essential, the man. Fernão was an orphan, he was not part of the high spheres of the Portuguese court. He believed in the mission, and that there was a strait to the other side of the world. I started building it in my head.”

As terrible as it was, and still is, the pandemic somehow helped. “When there was the first confinement, I stayed at home for nine months, documenting and preparing.” In Madrid, even before filming, another stage began. “I had to learn fight choreography and interact with stuntmen. I like to do my scenes, even the dangerous ones, but there are things that insurance companies won’t allow.” The production was shot in different parts of Spain – Basque Country, Navarra, Seville, in addition to the studio in Madrid. And two weeks in the Dominican Republic. Most of the six chapters that make up the series are set on the high seas. Actors and technicians often complain about these scenes.

“We went around the world many times without leaving the place. Almost all the high seas were done in a hangar, in the reproduction of the boat against a blue background”, she says. Did being a surfer help Rodrigo? “West is a seasoned action director. Most of the time, it was the camera that moved around us to simulate the instability in the vessel and the movement of the waves.”

Rodrigo Santoro doesn’t see much difference between movies and series. “These are works, what matters are the characters and the story being told. The difference is that, in the series, we have more time to develop what in the movies, in two hours, can be shorter and more direct.” He says that the biggest difficulty, during the pandemic, was filming No Boundaries with all security protocols. already knew the actor Álvaro Morte, who plays Juan Sebastián Elcano, the second most important character in the plot – the navigator who takes the few sailors left over from the expedition back to Europe. “The plot is based a lot on our relationship and I had already seen him in the Spanish series La Casa de Papelwhich is very good.”

Death is a strong theme in No Boundaries. “I got emotional in decisive scenes of the characters’ relationship.” About speaking Portuguese on stage, he says: “It was all in Spanish, but I managed to get Fernão to speak Portuguese with Duarte Barbosa, which is played by a great actor from Portugal, Gonçalo Diniz.” Rodrigo has acquired experience in the North American series, lost and Westworld. “In terms of size, and features, No Boundaries is on the same level. It was a big job, involving a lot of people.” Director Simon West has made films like The General’s Daughter it’s the first tomb Raider, with Angelina Jolie. “Along with competence, I think everyone’s biggest concern was safety. Because of covid, we were all worried, attentive. So it wasn’t just the story or the character. It was the surroundings, which required extra attention.”

Surfing, which Rodrigo loves – and practices – is more than a sport. “From the outside, people think it’s just a matter of balancing on the board, but it’s actually much more. This wave, the next, the wind. It’s another kind of physical balance, not being on the board. Surfing gives a kind of alert, physical control. And yoga, of the mind.”

As an actor, Rodrigo takes roles very seriously. But there is another one that he says demands much more. “As Nina’s father, I don’t have a script to guide me on what to do or say. Being a father is a constant discovery, and I am very close to my daughter. I already talk to her about issues such as machismo, the role of women in the world. And I’m not talking about a superior position. I like to look at Nina eye to eye.”