Rogue City has a lot of action and movie actor

The Policeman of the Future is back. RoboCop: Rogue City, a game based on the classic film from the 80s, announced in 2021 by Teyon, had news this Thursday (7). The company revealed the first gameplay video of the title, in addition to its date of arrival on the market: June 2023. And the trailer shows a lot of first-person action, the character in his traditional costume and Peter Weller, the actor who played the protagonist. in the film, reviving the role.

At about a minute and a half, the trailer shows some exploration in the city of Detroit and RoboCop facing off against a series of enemies. It is possible to get a first impression of the story and gameplay. Despite being announced for PS5, he doesn’t show visuals that impress so much and seems to please more for the nostalgia of those who know the character.

It is worth noting that this new production will not be a direct adaptation of the franchise films. Instead, RoboCop: Rogue City will have a completely original story that hasn’t been explored in any other media before.

In a press release, the developers claim that the game will “combine FPS gameplay with city exploration and dialogue with multiple options”. That is, there will likely be multiple sequences to the narrative, with player actions defining the game’s progression.

RoboCop: Rogue City is not the only one

In addition to the RoboCop game, a Terminator game is also on the way. But not with Teyon, who already made a strategy game based on the character in 2019, but with Nacon Studio Milan. The title will be open world, with your survival as the main objective.