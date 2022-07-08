Rumor: Some PS Plus Extra and Deluxe July 2022 Games Leak

Facebook

As we already know, the PS Plus plan in its Extra and Deluxe categories will always be updated in the middle of the month, while Essential receives its games at the beginning of it.

For July, the PS Plus Essential plan provided Crash Bandicoot 4, Man of Medan and Arcadegeddon. But we still don’t know when the Extra and Deluxe will have news.

Now, a ResetEra user (via Push Square) named BlackBate says he knows some of the games. He has few forum posts (and obviously it’s not the famous bilibili-kun who hits all Essential leaks), but if you look at what he’s already posted, it’s leaks turned out to be true. Even so, consider the list below as rumor.

According to him, the games that will reach the plans would be:

Stray

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (with Episode INTERmission)

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Assassin’s Creed: Freedom Cry

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

Stray has already been confirmed in the past, while Ubisoft games are no surprise. After all, 27 games from the company are expected on PS Plus Extra. Final Fantasy VII Remake It’s already been given away on PS Plus, so it wouldn’t be strange for the PS5 version to be here either. And considering that a new Saints Row is on the way and Saints Row: Gat out of Hell been given away on PS Plus a long time ago, it’s not something bizarre in terms Saints Row IV: Re-Elected. Anyway, that wouldn’t be the complete list.

As Stray arrives on July 19 (a Tuesday), if Sony follows the PS Plus Essential logic, the announcement of the news for the Extra and Deluxe should take place on Wednesday, July 13.