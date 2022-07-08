Sainz says he would disrespect Ferrari’s order again: – Formula 1 news

MERCEDES ENTERS F1 2022 FIGHT IN AUSTRIA? THE SILVERSTONE ACCIDENT REPORTS | WGP

Carlos Sainz won for the first time in Formula 1 at the British GP, held last Sunday (3), and disregarding an order from Ferrari. After stopping to put on soft tires at the end, the team instructed the Spaniard to let Charles Leclerc, teammate and race leader, open ten cars to defend himself with worn hard tyres.

Sainz did not comply with the order and went on the attack, taking the lead from the hands of Leclerc, who was eventually also overtaken by Sergio Pérez and Lewis Hamilton, leaving him even off the podium. At the Austrian GP press conference, Carlos defended himself.

“Well, Ferrari won. I won. So it wasn’t the wrong decision. I think at that time, I knew perfectly well what to do in the car. I knew I shouldn’t put Charles in a bad position, but I wanted to give Ferrari a win. That’s what the team cares about most, and I think everything I did was sensible.”

“I didn’t put Charles under unnecessary risk or pressure by passing him, knowing I would pass him fairly and easily on the softs. I won the race for Ferrari, and I think it was a good ending.”

Asked if he would take the same attitude if the situation were to repeat itself, Sainz did not hesitate to confirm. In the Drivers’ Championship standings, Charles has 11 points ahead of his Spanish teammate, who occupies fourth place.

“So yes, I would do the same again, and I think the team would perfectly understand my position. That’s why they didn’t ask for distance again because they knew what I argued over the radio was totally valid,” she concluded.

