Salary floor for nursing is approved by the Chamber committee – News

The Special Committee of the Chamber of Deputies approved, this Thursday (7), the text of the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that establishes a national floor for nurses, nursing technicians, nursing assistants and midwives. The report on the matter now goes to the House plenary for consideration.

As defined in the proposal, approved in the Senate at the beginning of June, there will be federal legislation to institute national salary floors for the categories and a requirement that the states promote the adequacy of the remuneration of the respective positions and career plans until the end of the financial year in which federal law is published.





In practice, the PEC gives legal certainty to the floor, by including the provision in the Constitution. A law on the subject was approved in May, but there were fears that it would be questioned in court.

In the opinion approved by the committee, the rapporteur Carmen Zanotto (Citizenship-SC) stated that nursing is the “largest professional category in the field of health in Brazil”. “It is a profession present in all municipalities in the country, whether in the interior, in indigenous health districts or in large capitals, it is the development of human science focused on care”, she pointed out.





The deputy highlighted that the Covid-19 pandemic showed the importance of the Unified Health System (SUS) and all professionals in the area. According to her, the PEC “corrects a historical distortion, which compromises the valuation of the nursing area”. “In this sense, as is already the case with the organization of the SUS, the PEC will make it possible to issue a federal law to enable the necessary appreciation of nurses, technicians, assistants and midwives throughout the national territory”, she said.

The nursing salary floor bill has been going through Congress since last year and was approved by the Senate last November. Last month, the text received the approval of the Chamber. As the proposal creates an obligation for the federal government, states and municipalities, the parliamentarians created the PEC so that the salary of the category is expressly provided for in the Constitution and is regulated by ordinary law.

For the approved floor, nurses will have to receive a minimum starting salary of R$ 4,750. The minimum remuneration for nursing technicians will be 70% of the national minimum wage for nurses (R$ 3,325), while the starting salary for nursing assistants and midwives will correspond to 50% of the minimum wage for nurses (R$ 2,375).