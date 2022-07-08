Sandy shows her son’s face and honors his godmother

Sandy and Lucas Lima pay a beautiful tribute to their son’s godmother and move

The singer Sandy and the musician Lucas Lima moved fans by showing a very special moment with their son. The celebrities are the proud parents of an eight-year-old boy, Theo, who is the couple’s sole heir.

The family is well known in the media for protecting their son. The boy is almost never seen in public. On social media, the couple publishes some clicks in which the heir cannot be identified.

Last Sunday (03), the couple moved netizens by publishing a beautiful tribute to Patricia Kisserwoman of Andreas Kisser, from the band Sepultura. Friend of the family and godmother of Theo, Patricia was treated for colon cancer and ended up not resisting.

the singer’s sister Junior Lima, Sandy, and her husband published emotional texts on social media. In the reports, they talk about why they chose Patricia to be godmother to the couple’s only child.

“I was so delighted, admired and grateful for everything you did for me and for our Theozinho even before he was born, that I entrusted you with one of the most important roles in a child’s life: being your dinda. And you, obviously, performed this mission with mastery, over the last 8 years. And it went much further than that.” Sandy.

The singer also spoke about the long friendship she had with Andreas Kisser’s wife and thanked her friend for all the beautiful moments they had together. “I don’t really know what lesson life is trying to teach us with your so, so premature departure. There was still a long way to go for us to live together. This feeling does not leave me”, wrote the artist.

Lucas also mourned the loss of his friend and told how easy it was to choose his friend to be the puppy’s godmother. “How much she loved this godson was impossible. Even more impossible was to realize that she loved the other 300 godchildren, children, husband, parents, relatives, friends and even friends of friends with the same intensity”, he pointed out.

