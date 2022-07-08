Santos fires Fabián Bustos after embarrassment

Fabián Bustos’ career in the saints. The commander could not resist the sequence of bad results and was fired by the alvinegra board on Thursday morning, after being eliminated by Deportivo Táchira-VEN in the South Americanin the heart of Vila Belmiro.

In a note, Santos also announced the departure of assistants Lucas Ochandorena and Carlos Caicedo, physical trainer Marcos Conenna, football manager Guilherme Lipi and manager’s advisor Arnaldo Hase. In addition to football executive Edu Dracena, who handed over the.

Peixe has only one win in the last 13 games. In addition to the triumph, there are four defeats and eight draws.

A factor that weighed heavily in the dismissal of Bustos was the 4-0 defeat to Corinthians, in the Copa do Brasil, at Neo Química Arena, last week.

The final straw was the early elimination in Sudamericana. The team just needed to beat Táchira at home to advance to the quarterfinals, but they couldn’t. Both before and after the clash, several fans protested against the coach and the manager.

Santos FC announces that it has decided to make changes to the Professional Football Department. Coach Fabián Bustos and soccer executive Edu Dracena leave their duties in the professional team this Thursday (7). pic.twitter.com/AY7s93Bnu3 — Santos FC (@SantosFC) July 7, 2022

Hired at the end of February, Bustos leaves the post after 30 matches, of which Santos won nine, drew 13 and lost eight. In addition, there were 38 goals scored and 34 conceded.

Now, therefore, the board of Peixe is racing against time to find a replacement. The team returns to the field on Sunday, at 18:00 hours (Brasília time), when it receives the Atlético-GOfor the 16th round of the Brazilian championship.

