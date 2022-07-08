São Paulo eliminates Católica in the South American and goes to the quarterfinals

São Paulo had no difficulties to make it 4-1 at Universidad Católica, today (7), at Morumbi, and guarantee their classification for the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana. But more than the score, what was marked for the more than 47 thousand fans present in the stadium was the first goals of the young Moreira and Rodriguinho.

The Portuguese-Brazilian winger came on in the second half and scored in the 13th minute of the second half, in his sixth game as a professional. The midfielder was already on the pitch with the main team for the first time. He needed only 13 minutes on the field to swing the nets and have his name shouted by the crowd at Morumbi. The other goals were scored by Luciano and Eder.

São Paulo is now preparing for a Brazilian duel in the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana. Rogério Ceni’s team will face Ceará, who eliminated The Strongest-BOL. For having the best campaign of the competition, the team from Ceará will decide the confrontation at home. Dates are yet to be announced.

Before worrying about the continental tournament, São Paulo turns its attention to the Brasileirão. On Sunday, at 18:00 (Brasília time), the team visits Atlético-MG, for the 16th round of the competition.

The best: Patrick

The midfielder seems to have found his best football with the São Paulo shirt. With good control of the ball, Patrick exploited all the fragility of the right side of the Universidad Católica. He left the game with two assists.

The worst: Daniel Gonzalez

The ease of São Paulo’s attack was largely due to the mistakes made by the right side of Católica’s defense. Daniel González, who came on early in the game in place of the injured Cuevas, had a night to forget. He was eventually replaced in the second half by Fuenzalida.

São Paulo opened the scoring in the 13th minute, with Luciano. The shirt 11 took advantage of Patrick’s low cross and counted on the deflection of the marking to swing the nets. In extra time in the first half, Tricolor extended the score with Eder, in a penalty kick.

The score became even more elastic for São Paulo in the second half. Moreira took advantage of Patrick’s cross and scored his first goal as a professional for Tricolor, in the 13th minute. At 35, Rodriguinho, in his first game as a professional, scored the fourth goal for the Morumbi team. In the final minutes, at 43, Fuenzalida scored for Católica.

São Paulo decides the game in 45 minutes

The fragility of Universidad Católica meant that São Paulo needed just 45 minutes to settle the qualification for the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana. Attacking almost always from the left, Rogério Ceni’s team took advantage, with Welington and Patrick, of the spaces left by the Chilean defense.

That was precisely how the first goal came, 13 minutes into the match. Even lying on the ground, Welington played for Patrick, who advanced on the left and crossed low behind. Luciano finished, the ball deflected in Parot and killed the goalkeeper Pérez.

São Paulo continued under pressure throughout the first half. In the opening 45 minutes, Rogério Ceni’s team finished 11 times, against Católica’s three. In stoppage time, a penalty scored with the help of VAR eased the tension in Morumbi once and for all.

After a corner kick, the ball hit Valencia’s arm. In the charge, Eder scored the second for São Paulo. The shirt 23 hasn’t scored since April 23, when he secured the tie against Red Bull Bragantino, for the Brasileirão.

Católica creates rare chances, but fails in the submission

Universidad Católica was controlled by São Paulo in the first half, but managed to create chances to open the scoring at Morumbi. Taking advantage of shots on the back of the tricolor defense, Ariel Holan’s team narrowly missed scoring with Valencia, in the 6th minute of the game.

The shirt 30 took advantage of the São Paulo defense and came out in front of Jandrei’s goal, but kicked out.

Luciano does the same in a week as it took him to do all year

Luciano’s week was magical. After going 10 games in a row without hitting the nets, the darling of the São Paulo fans scored five times in just three games. What he scored in the last seven days equaled what it took him 27 games in 2022 to achieve.

Luciano now has 10 goals and an assist this season. He is the team’s second-highest scorer of the year, behind only the suspended Jonathan Calleri, who scored 18 times.

Moreira is disenchanted with the professional

The ease with which São Paulo led the match allowed Moreira to achieve a feat at Morumbi. By taking advantage of Patrick’s left cross, the Portuguese-Brazilian side scored his first goal with the tricolor team’s professional shirt. This was his sixth game under the command of Rogério Ceni.

DATASHEET:

SÃO PAULO 4 x 1 UNIVERSIDAD CATÓLICA-CHI

Competition: Round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana (2nd game)

Date and time: July 7, 2022, at 9:30 pm (Brasília time)

Place: Morumbi Stadium, in São Paulo (SP)

Audience: 47,097 people

Income: BRL 2,233,298.00

Referee: Alexis Herrera (VEN)

Auxiliaries: Carlos A. Lopez (VEN) and Lubin Torrealba (VEN)

VAR: John Perdomo (COL)

goals: Luciano (16’/Q1), Eder (46’/Q1), Moreira (13’/Q2) and Rodriguinho (35’/Q2), for São Paulo; Fuenzalida (43’/2ºT), for Católica

Yellow cards: Eder, for São Paulo; Nehuén Paz and Zampedri, for the Catholic

red cards:-

SAO PAULO: Jandrei; Diego Costa, Miranda (Moreira), Leo; Rafinha (Rodriguinho), Igor Gomes (Talles), Neves, Patrick (Luizão), Welington; Eder (Rigoni) and Luciano. Coach: Rogério Ceni.. Technician: Rogerio Ceni

CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY: Perez; Cuevas (Daniel González, later Fuenzalida), Asta-Buruaga, Ampuero, Parot (baby Peace); Saavedra, Nunez, Orellana (Philip Gutierrez); Zampedri, Tapia (Astudillo) and Valencia Technician: Ariel Holan