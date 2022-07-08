São Paulo’s performances: Luciano closes “perfect” week, and Patrick shines in victory over Católica | Sao Paulo

Lucian: trust is everything. A week ago, fasting was bothering me. Since the first game against Católica, there were five goals in three games and a performance that justifies the idolatry shown by the Morumbi fan. There are ten balls in rival networks in 2022 and another performance to ratify the presence of shirt 11 among Rogério Ceni’s holders. Note: 8.0.

Patrick: more and more holder of Rogério Ceni’s team. The midfielder excelled playing on the left side and gave two assists. He was one of the main offensive names of the team against the Chileans, making an effective partnership with Welington. Hard to imagine the best version of São Paulo without the “Black Panther”. He left applauded. Note: 8.0.

Rodrigo: better, impossible. In his debut as a professional for São Paulo, he took less than 15 minutes to score the first goal for the tricolor team. Before swinging the nets with a beautiful kick from outside the area, he gave some work and lifted the audience with pedals, followed by submission. He had his name shouted from the stands. Note: 7.5.

Eder: holder in the absence of Calleri, who was out for suspension, shirt 23 took advantage of the night against Católica to break a fast of almost three months without hitting the nets. Since April 23, the veteran hasn’t scored goals for São Paulo. This Thursday, from a penalty, he scored 2-0 at Morumbi Stadium. Note: 7.0.

1 of 2 São Paulo team in a game against Universidad Católica — Photo: Marcos Ribolli São Paulo team in a game against Universidad Católica — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Check out the scores of São Paulo players:

Jandrei [GOL]: 6.5

Diego Costa [ZAG]: 7.0

Miranda [ZAG]: 6.5

(Moreira [ALD]: 7.0)

leo [ZAG]: 6.5

Rafinha [ALD]: 6.0

(Rodrigiuinho [MEI]: 7.5)

Gabriel Neves [VOL]: 7.5

Igor Gomes [MEI]: 6.0

(Tales Costa [MEI]: 6.0)

Patrick [MEI]: 8.0

(Luizão [ZAG]: 6.0)

Wellington [ALE]: 7.5

Lucian [ATA]: 8.0

Eder [ATA]: 7.0

(Rigoni [ATA]: no grade)

