Savings withdrawals exceeded deposits by R$ 50.5 billion in the 1st half, says BC | Economy

The Central Bank reported this Thursday (7) that withdrawals from the savings account exceeded deposits by R$ 50.5 billion in the first half of 2022.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

Altogether, according to the institution:

withdrawals totaled R$ 1.808 trillion in the first six months of the year;

and deposits totaled R$1.758 trillion.

The net outflow of funds in the first half of 2022 represents the largest in the historical series, which began in 1995. It exceeds those recorded in the same period of 2016 and 2015, when withdrawals exceeded deposits, respectively, by R$42.6 billion and BRL 38.5 billion.

The values ​​are nominal, that is, without updating for inflation.

Higher net outflows of savings resources in the 1st half: In R$ billion (nominal and rounded values) Source: Central Bank

Also according to data from the Central Bank, the result of savings was negative in five of the six months of this year:

Net funding from savings in 2022 In R$ billion (nominal and rounded values) Source: Central Bank

Due to the civil servants’ strike, the Central Bank stopped publishing savings result data. The last data closed for a month was March. With the end of the strike, announced this week by the category, the institution resumed disclosures.

The high outflow of resources from savings in 2022 coincides with the rise in inflation. In the 12 months ended in May, the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), considered the country’s official inflation, accumulated a high of 11.73%.

It’s already been nine straight months with double-digit annual inflation in the 12-month period. High inflation erodes the purchasing power of Brazilians — and many can take away accumulated resources to pay bills and debts.

Another factor that can help explain the outflow of funds from savings is the rise in the basic interest rate, the Selic. The rate is at 13.25% per annum, the highest basic interest rate since December 2016.

As a result, the traditional savings account continues with its yield locked at 6.17% per year + TR (Referential Rate), losing to inflation and other fixed-income investments.