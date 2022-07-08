See advance offer on Phone and Echos with Alexa

Amazon Prime Day is only on the 12th and 13th of July, but the ecommerce giant has released an early offer for some items in the Echo line. Those who don’t want to wait for the promotional date can now buy headphones and speakers with the Alexa virtual assistant at discounts of up to 33%.

These devices are called smart because they can be voice activated to execute a series of commands and connect with other equipment in the house. For example, you can say, “Alexa, turn on the light,” and the light bulbs in your house will light up. You can also ask the virtual assistant for the weather forecast, the main news of the day and she will tell you everything.

Offers are valid until next Wednesday (13) and exclusive to Amazon subscribers. For those who do not subscribe to the service, it is possible to subscribe and test for 30 days free.

During this period, you will have access to all discounts and subscriber benefits, such as free shipping throughout Brazil on several purchases, and the Prime Video catalog of movies and series. After the trial period, an amount of R$ 14.90 per month is charged.

The following are items from the Prime Day Early Discount Echo line:

echo Buds (2nd generation): Wireless headphones with active noise cancellation and Alexa

Price: from BRL 899 to BRL 699* (22% discount)

The headphones provide clear, balanced audio and have microphones that pick up voice commands to trigger Alexa, no need to touch anywhere.

They are IPX4 rated — they withstand splashes of water, sweat or light rain — making them interesting for sports activities because they are wireless.

The manufacturer promises up to five hours of music playback on a single charge. The battery built into the case is capable of carrying out two additional charges, totaling up to 15 hours of use. To check the autonomy, just say: “Alexa, what is the battery level?”.

Echo Dot (4th Generation) with premium sound, smart home hub and Alexa

Price: from BRL 749 to BRL 549* (27% discount)

The most advanced version of the Echo Dots, this speaker stands out by bringing a considerably superior sound quality compared to the simpler models. It is also able to adapt to the environment in which it is used.

It retains the functions of the Echo Dots with regard to the Alexa assistant and can also connect with other Amazon devices such as the Echo (for listening to music in various environments) and the Fire TV, turning into an auxiliary speaker for the displayed content. .

Available in black, bank and blue colors.

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 version): 5″ Smart Display with Alexa and 2 MP camera

Price: from BRL 599 to BRL 399* (33% discount)

The Echo Show 5 features similar functions to other Echo devices. The big difference is the presence of a 5-inch (12.7 cm) screen and a 2 MP camera, which allows it to be used for video calls.

In addition, it works as a picture frame and can also be used to watch videos and content from YouTube and streaming services. Available in black, bank and blue colors.

Echo Show 8 (1st Generation): Smart Speaker with 8″ display and Alexa

Price: from BRL 899 to BRL 629* (30% discount)

This is an improved version of the Echo Show 5. Starting with the screen size, which is 8 inches (20.3 cm). The display can show images in high definition, and the speakers are more powerful.

The camera is also better, at 13 MP, and it has an auto-framing feature, keeping the subject whenever possible in the center of the capture area during video calls.

Other than that, it retains the Alexa assistant functions and can be used to play video content.

*Prices and listing were checked on July 7, 2022 to update this story. It may be that they vary over time.

UOL may receive a portion of sales through the links recommended in this content. Store prices and offers do not influence editorial selection criteria.