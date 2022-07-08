See Recipes and Menus to Lose Weight

Fad diets come and go, with miraculous promises of a revolution in health and weight loss. But the truth is that there is no secret: a balanced diet with a variety of nutrients is what really makes the difference. Well-being and weight loss or maintenance should be complementary. Therefore, here are three of some of the many benefits for those who eat well, in addition to reducing measures:

A diet rich in vitamins and minerals, accompanied by regular physical activity and good hydration, plays an important role in strengthening immunity, as it helps the body to be more prepared to deal with viral and bacterial infections. Those who eat poorly are more susceptible to the evolution of diseases.