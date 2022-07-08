See Recipes and Menus to Lose Weight

Fad diets come and go, with miraculous promises of a revolution in health and weight loss. But the truth is that there is no secret: a balanced diet with a variety of nutrients is what really makes the difference. Well-being and weight loss or maintenance should be complementary. Therefore, here are three of some of the many benefits for those who eat well, in addition to reducing measures:
A diet rich in vitamins and minerals, accompanied by regular physical activity and good hydration, plays an important role in strengthening immunity, as it helps the body to be more prepared to deal with viral and bacterial infections. Those who eat poorly are more susceptible to the evolution of diseases.
2. Improved mood
Both excess and lack of nutrients cause metabolic changes that can lead to tiredness. To have more disposition, you need to ingest adequate amounts of carbohydrates, proteins, lipids, minerals and vitamins. This is the best way to provide energy for the body’s cells to work more efficiently.
3. Improves sleep
Proper nutrition can reduce gut inflammation, causing sleep hormones to be produced efficiently. For this, it is important to reduce the excess of refined sugars and sweets and prioritize anti-inflammatory foods, such as vegetables, fruits, grains, roots, olive oil and nuts. In fact, fruits have a direct influence on reducing intestinal inflammation.
