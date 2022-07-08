See Recipes and Menus to Lose Weight

Fruit consumption is always welcome in diets focused on health and balance, even those considered more caloric, due to their higher fructose content, such as mango, grapes and persimmon. Avocado is another example: it is not so sweet, but it contains a lot of fat and should be ingested in moderate amounts, when thinking about maintenance or weight loss.

Even so, the fruit offers so many nutritional benefits that it should not be excluded from the menu. In 100 g of avocado, you find 96 calories and 8.4 g of fat. The fruit contains fiber, vitamins B, K and C, as well as potassium and copper.