See Recipes and Menus to Lose Weight

Fruit consumption is always welcome in diets focused on health and balance, even those considered more caloric, due to their higher fructose content, such as mango, grapes and persimmon. Avocado is another example: it is not so sweet, but it contains a lot of fat and should be ingested in moderate amounts, when thinking about maintenance or weight loss.
Even so, the fruit offers so many nutritional benefits that it should not be excluded from the menu. In 100 g of avocado, you find 96 calories and 8.4 g of fat. The fruit contains fiber, vitamins B, K and C, as well as potassium and copper.
The characteristics of avocado allow its consumption to increase the feeling of satiety and decrease the glycemic load of the meal, helping to reduce inflammation in the cells, which can result in less fat in the body.
In the field of health, the fruit helps reduce blood pressure, fight bad cholesterol in the body, decreases cortisol (stress hormone), contributes to the proper functioning of the intestines and prevents osteoporosis, among other examples.
Nutritious and versatile
You can have avocado in a salad, as a vitamin ingredient, with granola or in preparations like guacamole. Open the fruit only when it’s time to eat, and if you don’t use it all, keep what’s left in the fridge with the seed together, wrapping everything in plastic wrap. When buying, avoid the most mature ones, as they tend to spoil quickly.
