See the main benefits of stair training and exercise tips – 07/07/2022

Some gyms have machines that simulate stairs, which are always very popular, in addition to offering several benefits. However, if where you train doesn’t have such a device, don’t worry, a flight of stairs can help you in the same way.

The important thing is to always have a bottle of water nearby, a towel to dry your sweat and keep your abdomen contracted so that the posture is correct.

In addition, this is an alternative to replace with aerobic training, such as treadmill, transport and bike, as we often want to change our training routine a little.

There are still many positives. One is that you can train multiple lower body muscle groups, improving core strength and overall stability. In fact, a 2021 study showed that climbing stairs often can help reduce your risk of metabolic syndrome, which is a group of conditions that can contribute to heart disease, stroke, and diabetes.

On most stair machines, there are a variety of settings and data to show your progress during a workout, intensity adjustments, or pace programming. Research shows that ladder exercises can be effective in maintaining pre-existing lower body strength in adults.

Generally, appliances are safe for most people. As with any workout, you need to always focus on body awareness, that is, keep your knees in line, always come back with your feet flat on the floor (not just the toes), avoid putting all your weight on the support, focus on rhythm of your breathing and keep your core contracted.

training tips

Stair training helps to strengthen the core, glutes, quadriceps, thighs and hamstrings. Here are some tips on how to practice the exercise:

suggestion 1

Start with 60 seconds at moderate intensity. This will help to increase your heart rate little by little. Then you can alternate going up 1 step at a time for 30 seconds, then 2 at a time for another 30 seconds. You can repeat this sequence for 10 to 15 minutes.

suggestion 2

Take the stairs for 60 seconds at moderate intensity and then another 60 seconds at low intensity. Take the stairs for 30 seconds at moderate intensity and then 30 seconds at low intensity. Repeat this circuit 3 to 5 times.

suggestion 3

Climb up with one foot and stand with your back leg on the step for 2 seconds—your range will increase and you can do a lunge. Do this for 60 seconds at moderate intensity. Then try to climb and, with the help of the handrail, perform a squat also for 60 seconds. Repeat 3 to 5 times.

References:

Whittaker AC, Eves FF, Carroll D, Roseboom TJ, Ginty AT, Painter RC, de Rooij SR. Daily stair climbing is associated with decreased risk for the metabolic syndrome. BMC Public Health. 2021 May 14;21(1):923. doi: 10.1186/s12889-021-10965-9. PMID: 33990186; PMCID: PMC8122558.

Ozaki H, Nakagata T, Yoshihara T, Kitada T, Natsume T, Ishihara Y, Deng P, Kobayashi H, Machida S, Naito H. Effects of Progressive Walking and Stair-Climbing Training Program on Muscle Size and Strength of the Lower Body in Untrained Elder Adults. J Sports Sci Med. 2019 Nov 19;18(4):722-728. PMID: 31827357; PMCID: PMC6873118.

Chow BC, Li S, Zhu X, Jiao J, Quach B, Baker JS, Zhang H. Effects of descending or ascending stair exercise on body composition, insulin sensitivity, and inflammatory markers in young Chinese women with obesity: A randomized controlled trial. J Sports Sci. 2021 Mar;39(5):496-502. doi: 10.1080/02640414.2020.1829362. Epub 2020 Oct 4. PMID: 33012244.