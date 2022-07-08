See the repercussions of Boris Johnson’s resignation as British prime minister | World

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Thursday that he would step down as prime minister after losing the support of his ministers and most Conservative lawmakers. He remains interim until a new prime minister is chosen.
Below are some reactions from leaders on the resignation:
US President Joe Biden during an interview after the NATO Summit — Photo: Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS
“The UK and the US are our closest friends and allies, and the special relationship between our peoples remains strong and enduring.”
“I look forward to continuing our close cooperation with the UK government as well as our allies and partners around the world. This includes maintaining a strong and united approach to supporting the people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against Putin’s brutal war.” against democracy, and hold Russia accountable for its actions”.
Dmitry Peskov, Spokesperson for Russia
Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Russian government, on February 18, 2022 — Photo: Sergey Guneev/Sputnik/Reuters
“He doesn’t like us, we don’t like him either”
Oleg Deripaska, Russian oligarch
Russian aluminum tycoon Oleg Deripaska, in file image — Photo: Sergei Karpukhin/ Reuters
“It was an inglorious ending for a stupid clown whose conscience would be marketed for tens of thousands of lives in this senseless conflict in Ukraine.”
Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson shake hands in Kiev. — Photo: REUTERS
“We received this news with sadness. Not just me, but the whole Ukrainian society, which is very kind to you. [Johnson]. We have no doubt that Britain’s support will be preserved, but his leadership skills and charisma made this special.”
Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova (Photo: Maxim Shipenkov/Reuters)
“Boris Johnson was hit by a boomerang thrown by himself. His comrades turned on him. The moral of the story is: don’t try to destroy Russia. Russia cannot be destroyed. You can break your teeth by hitting it – and if you choke on them.”
