Senate approves MP that increases payroll-deductible credit limit

Twitter – https://twitter.com/em_com #Senate #Loan #Vote”/> The plenary of the Federal Senate approved, this Thursday (7/7), a provisional measure that increases the payroll loan margin and allows families benefiting from income transfer programs, such as Auxlio Brasil, to also make loans in this category. . The MP now goes to the sanction of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The text was presented with the favorable opinion of the rapporteur, senator David Alcolumbre (Unio-AP). “The Executive Power defends that a moderate increase in the consignment margin to obtain resources in the consigned credit line is advantageous because it is the option that represents less risks for financial institutions and that less burdens the beneficiaries of the General Social Security System and federal programs of income transfer”, ponders Alcolumbre in the document.

The MP defines as 40% the consignable margin for CLT workers, pensioners, military personnel, active and inactive civil servants and public employees. Already retired by the General Social Security System (RGPS) will have an increase in the margin from 40% to 45%. For Auxlio Brasil beneficiaries, the amount is 40% on top of the benefit, which is currently R$400, but should rise to R$600 with the Kamikaze PEC, which is under discussion in the Chamber of Deputies.

The loan is consigned when the amount is deducted directly from the payroll or benefit of the person requesting the loan. “It is certainly much better financially, for those who are indebted beyond the maximum recommended margin of 30%, to obtain emergency funds with the guarantee of the consignable margin instead of obtaining them without guarantee on the credit line of the credit card revolving credit card or overdraft”, evaluates David