Shinzo Abe, Kennedy, Lincoln, Jovenel Möise: Remember other political leaders who were assassinated around the world | World

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, 67, died on Friday after being shot while delivering a speech in the western Japanese city of Nara. The death shocked the country, where gun deaths are very rare.

In addition to him, other political leaders have been assassinated even while in office. In the Americas alone, more than 15 presidents or dictators have been assassinated since the 19th century. The cases in the region are concentrated between the 1870s and 1960s, and four of them were in the United States – none occurred in Brazil.

2 of 5 Soldiers guard the coffin of Jovenel Moise, the assassinated president of Haiti, during the official funeral that began on Friday (23) – Photo: AFP/Valerie Baeriswyl Soldiers guard the coffin of Jovenel Moise, the assassinated president of Haiti, during the official funeral that began on Friday (23) – Photo: AFP/Valerie Baeriswyl

About a year ago, then-President of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse (53), was shot inside his home.

In the event, armed men broke into Moïse’s house and shot at him. The ex-president’s wife said she played dead, but noticed the criminals searching the house for documents.

One of the most famous cases of death among political leaders is that of John F. Kennedy, then president of the USA. He was shot at while making a public appearance on November 22, 1963.

3 of 5 US President John F. Kennedy waves from his car on November 22, 1963, alongside First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, shortly before he was assassinated — Photo: AP Photo/Jim Altgens US President John F. Kennedy waves from his car on November 22, 1963, alongside First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, shortly before he was assassinated — Photo: AP Photo/Jim Altgens

According to authorities, Lee Oswald was the one who fatally shot the president on the sixth floor of a book warehouse as he was parading through the streets of Dallas, Texas. Days later Oswald was murdered in front of police by Jack Ruby, a nightclub owner in Texas, without ever admitting that he was the shooter.

In addition to Kennedy, three other American presidents were assassinated. Abraham Lincoln was assassinated during a theater showing and was assassinated in 1865. In 1881, James Garfield was also assassinated, this time the president was shot at in a Washington train station.

4 of 5 Former US President Abraham Lincoln in file image — Photo: AFP PHOTO/HO Former US President Abraham Lincoln in a file image — Photo: AFP PHOTO/HO

Another American killed was William McKinley, shot while visiting an exhibition in Buffalo, New York.

In the central region, the Dominican Republic had three leaders assassinated: Ulises Heureaux (1899), Ramón Cáceres (1911) and Rafael Trujilo (1959).

El Savador also saw its president die from an attack with gunshots and machete blows in 1913. Manuel Enrique Araújo died a few days later after failing to undergo surgery.

Mexico lost a leader in 1920 when Venustiano Carranza was attacked while riding a horse.

In South America, leaders from Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay were also killed.

As a continent marked by several civil wars, Africa registers several cases of political assassinations.

5 of 5 In 1981, then-President of Egypt Anwar Sadat and Mubarak, Vice President, on the podium watching a military parade just before soldiers opened fire, killing Sadat and wounding Mubarak. — Photo: Bill Foley/File/AP In 1981, then-President of Egypt Anwar Sadat and Mubarak, Vice President, on the podium watching a military parade just before soldiers opened fire, killing Sadat and wounding Mubarak. — Photo: Bill Foley/File/AP

Among them, one of the most remembered is that of Anwar Sadat, from Egypt. He died in 1981 when opposition members managed to infiltrate the army and killed him during a military parade in Cairo.

Another important leader was Patrice Lumumba, member responsible for the independence of the Democratic Republic of Congo, he was elected prime minister in 1960, however, he did not last long in office. After suffering a coup he was persecuted, captured and killed by the opposition.

Although it is more common to see situations like these happening in underdeveloped countries, Europe is not exempt from these events.

Olof Palme was prime minister of Sweden between 1969 and 1976 and returned to office in 1982, staying until 1986. Palme was murdered as he left a cinema in Stockholm.