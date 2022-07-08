Shinzo Abe: Murder suspect used homemade weapon and would be “frustrated” with former prime minister

8 July 2022, 11:04 -03 Updated 2 hours ago

The main suspect, 41, was immediately immobilized at the scene of the crime.

Two shots were fired before former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe fell to the ground and was confirmed dead hours later in hospital.

The crime took place in the city of Nara, almost 500 kilometers from Tokyo, at a rally.

Immediately after the shooting, security guards neutralized the suspect to the ground, who is now in police custody.

Japan and the world are shocked by the crime, which took place in a country where access to weapons is extremely restricted and deaths from firearms are very rare.

That’s why many wonder who the prime suspect is, what motives he might have for attacking Abe, and how he got the murder weapon.

Possible former member of the defense forces

According to public broadcaster NHK, the suspect has been identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, a 41-year-old resident of Nara.

At around 11:30 am (local time), footage shows the man in the gray T-shirt and brown pants approaching Abe from behind.

It fires at least twice and you can see a cloud of smoke and terrified witnesses throwing themselves to the ground.

Moment suspect is captured

According to witnesses, Abe fell down, visibly bleeding, and began receiving cardiac massage.

NHK reports that the suspect told police after his arrest that he was “frustrated with the former prime minister and was targeting Abe with the intent to kill him”.

He also reportedly told officials that he “does not hold a grudge against the former prime minister’s political beliefs”.

Local media reports say the suspect is a former member of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, the Japanese equivalent of the Navy.

What weapon is used?

According to public broadcaster NHK, the suspect used a homemade weapon.

Weapon suspected to have been used against Abe

An unidentified weapon that would fit the witnesses’ descriptions was pictured on the ground after the attack, although police information on the matter is still lacking.

Police found several potentially explosive devices in a search of Yamagami’s home. Local media reports that bomb disposal experts are preparing to carry out a controlled explosion at the site.

How did he get the gun?

Rupert Wingfield-Hayes, the BBC’s Tokyo correspondent, reports that the information available so far suggests that the suspect apparently made his own weapon.

Moments before the shots were fired, the guy could be seen right behind Abe (to the former prime minister's right, wearing a gray shirt and brown pants).

Abe had a security team. But despite this, it seems that the suspect managed to get within a few meters of the former prime minister without passing through any kind of security barrier.

The attack on such an important figure deeply shocks a country that prides itself on its security.

The death of the former prime minister

After the attacks, Abe was taken to hospital but did not survive.

The Japan Fire and Disaster Agency confirmed that Abe had a gunshot wound to the right side of his neck and that he suffered subcutaneous bleeding in the left part of his chest.

At a press conference, a doctor said the team spent four and a half hours treating Abe. He confirmed that Abe arrived with two wounds, one of them in the neck and big enough to reach the heart. None of the bullets were found during the surgery.

The former prime minister had no vital signs when he arrived at the hospital and went into cardiac arrest at the scene of the crime, according to reports.

Abe was delivering a speech in support of candidate Kei Sato, a current member of the Upper House and candidate for re-election in Nara.

The crime shocks a country where violence against politicians and the use of firearms are extremely rare.

Restricted access to weapons

The process to legally own a gun in Japan is extremely difficult.

While there are some exceptions, including for hunting, those who apply for a license are subject to psychological, drug use and criminal background checks.

In addition, anyone who wants to own a gun has to participate in training – which lasts a whole day –, take a written exam and pass marksmanship tests.

In 2020, there were 32 deaths attributed to firearms in Japan, according to the Small Arms Survey, which tracks such violence globally. Japan has approximately 125 million inhabitants.