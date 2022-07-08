Shinzo Abe: Murder suspect used homemade weapon and would be “frustrated” with former prime minister

Abhishek Pratap

Moment when they catch the main suspect of the crime.

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

The main suspect, 41, was immediately immobilized at the scene of the crime.

Two shots were fired before former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe fell to the ground and was confirmed dead hours later in hospital.

The crime took place in the city of Nara, almost 500 kilometers from Tokyo, at a rally.

Immediately after the shooting, security guards neutralized the suspect to the ground, who is now in police custody.

Japan and the world are shocked by the crime, which took place in a country where access to weapons is extremely restricted and deaths from firearms are very rare.

