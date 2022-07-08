Shopee up to 80% off on Birthday Sale

THE shopee, one of the largest e-commerce companies in the world, has super discounts that reach 80%. Not to mention the offer of more than R$ 6 million in coupons. To take advantage of the advantages you need to access the Shoppe app this Thursday, 7th. It’s the 7.7 Anniversary promotion.

On the website it is also possible to check all the items that are part of the promotion. It has free shipping with no minimum value – in shipping up to R$ 20 – and many other special birthday benefits.

Promotion 7.7 Anniversary

During the 7.7 Anniversary promotion, technology items are discounted by up to 70%, the same goes for clothes and shoes. There is discount on the purchase of products for home and leisure, with up to 80%.

For example, an epilator that cost R$206.95 is selling for R$37.99. It also has headphones, TV and many other products on sale.

According to Shopee, the consumer who buys products with a shipping value above R$ 20.00 may have the discount of this value in the total price. That is, if the shipping is R$ 59.00, the coupon guarantees a discount of R$ 20.00 on this value.

Another big advantage of the 7.7 Anniversary promotion is the raffle that entitles you to a year of free shopping on Shopee. Just exchange 10 coins for a lucky ticket and the customer will be running.

Seven winners will be drawn. Each one will win 52 coupons worth R$ 500. This will be one coupon per week. To top it off, the winner will also have an unlimited value free shipping coupon. The draw will be on July 15th. All the details of the promotion are on the official Shopee page.