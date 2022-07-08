Shopping for fear and markdowns in Argentina amid inflation

posted on 07/07/2022 18:33



The resignation of the Minister of Economy and a crisis in the Argentine government, in the midst of an inflation that exceeds 60%, caused a spike in the dollar exchange rate in the informal market and a strong markdown of prices in commerce.

“We kill a lion a day”, summarized Luis Sacco to AFP, behind the counter of his electrical goods store in Caballito, in the Argentine capital, where price tags have been changed several times since Monday.

The devaluation of the local currency is a phenomenon that Argentines have lived with for decades. But with inflation skyrocketing and political differences between President Alberto Fernández and Vice President Cristina Kirchner deepening, the resignation of Minister Martín Guzmán, architect of the foreign debt renegotiation, felt like a thriller.

“It was the longest Sunday of my life,” admitted Sacco, who says he spent the weekend looking forward to it. Guzmán resigned on Saturday in a letter posted on Twitter.

Buy to ‘save’

Despite everything, “we’re selling more than ever. People buy anyway because they know that if they wait, the price will go up more,” Sacco said. “Prices had already increased by 15% a few weeks ago, now they are up 20% and imported up to 30%,” said the trader.

Argentina has strict restrictions on the purchase of foreign currency and there are several exchange rates in the country. While at the official exchange rate one dollar is equivalent to 132 pesos, on the black market it reached 280 pesos on Monday. It then stabilized around 255 pesos, 15 units above Friday’s price.

Silvina Batakis, a 53-year-old economist close to the vice president, was named to replace Guzmán on Sunday night. In her first statements, she said that she would continue the economic strategy of the center-left government.

Sensitive to any sign after recurring economic crises, the Argentines’ reaction was to go out and buy, fearing further increases. Fernando Agote, a hardware store owner, said that while there has been “nervous shopping without much attention to price increases, things are calming down.” “There was a lot of nervousness, a lot of speculation, nobody knows what the real prices are, they’re not fixed by cost,” he admitted.





Prices go up, sales too

In a paint store in the Floresta neighborhood, the value of price markdowns was also around 20%. But sales did not decline.

“Everything was sold,” revealed Leo, the manager. But the same fluidity did not occur in the replenishment of goods. “I could count on a single company, the others suspended the service”. Even if the supply is normalized next week, “all prices and payment terms will change”, he ventured.

With more than 20 years in the field, Leo has gone through several economic crises. “The current crisis has the particularity that people have money, they consume, nowadays we sell like crazy, digital channels have leveraged orders,” he said.

The memory of the 2001 crisis is still fresh. It was the worst in Argentine history, when, in the midst of hyperinflation, the country declared the biggest sovereign default on record.

The change of minister coincided with the payment to employees of half of the annual bonus – equivalent to a salary -, which boosts consumption at this time of year. Added to this is the decision of many Argentines to go shopping as a precaution, before price increases. The increases are more noticeable in imported products paid in foreign currency.

Thus, in the food sector, “fruit prices, especially those that come from abroad such as bananas, papaya and melons, have risen 30% since Monday,” explained João Quinteros, manager of a grocery store in the Floresta neighborhood. In the neighborhood of Villa Crespo, the natural products store ‘Utopía’ has put up a sign that says: “Prices have not gone up here”.

“We decided to keep them as long as we can, it’s a risk,” admitted manager Liliana de los Santos. Inflation accumulated in Argentina this year is 29.3% up to May, but in food it reaches 33.7%.