Singer is hospitalized again and is hastily operated on days after being released from hospital

Wesley Safadão was hospitalized again this Thursday (07) to treat health problems; he had already gone through a hospitalization last week

Days after being released from the hospital where he was admitted to treat health problems, singer Wesley Safadão was hospitalized again and ended up undergoing surgery in a hurry to remove the herniated disc that afflicted him. With that, the singer again canceled his professional commitments for this week.

According to a publication made by the singer’s team on social media, he underwent surgery in the morning. “Following further examinations and medical evaluation led by Dr. Francisco Sampaio Júnior and Prof. Dr. Roberto Kalil Filho, we inform you that this morning the singer Wesley Safadão underwent a surgical intervention on the invertebral disc, for the removal of a herniated disc,” the text began.

In sequence, The statement sought to reassure Wesley’s fans and stated that the surgery was successful.. “The singer is doing well and is already in his room in recovery. Thus, the shows scheduled until July 10th will need to be cancelled. We appreciate everyone’s love and prayers. Soon we will resume the schedule of shows normally”, he concluded.

Complaint about health situation

This week, the singer made an emotional outburst to report the health problems he has been facing. In his Stories on his official Instagram account, he spoke to his followers this Sunday (3), leaving fans worried. He spoke about the aches and pains he has been experiencing since discovering a spinal problem.

“There’s nothing to do. There is no magic and no secret. It’s waiting to deflate before starting the manipulation work. Now I can’t even manipulate because it risks aggravating the problem. As far as possible I’m fine, because what really bothers me is the pain. I walk a little and my feet go numb, and this whole process”, revealed the singer in an excerpt of his publication.