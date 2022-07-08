Small app developers can earn up to $90 million from Google

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Nubank increases customer limit and goes viral on social media

Although Google allows other app stores in its Android version for smartphones, the Play Store, its official store, is the most suitable place for developers focused on the operating system. However, these professionals point out that Google is misusing its power and filed a class action suit in 2021 against the company.

support fund

Thus, an agreement has now been reached where Google established a fund of US$ 90 million to support small developers in the United States, enabling changes to the Play Store. According to the Android Police website, 48,000 plaintiffs participated in the action.

Hagens Berman, a law firm that has won several victories against Big Tech companies, represented these plaintiffs. Google claims it is paying the money to anyone who “earned $2 million or less in annual revenue through Google Play during each year from 2016 to 2021,” which appears to be roughly 99% of developers on the store.

In addition to the $90 million, the search giant is committed to continuing to offer developers who earn their first $1 million in annual revenue from the Play Store at a reduced 15% commission rate until at least May 25, 2025. .

INSS pays benefits for THREE groups this Tuesday: see if you receive

In addition, an “Indie Apps Corner” will be created by Google to “show off small and independent startup developers creating unique, high-quality apps” directly in the apps tab of the US Play Store.

Scholarships in Brazil

It was announced by Google that, by 2026, the company will distribute 500,000 scholarships for the training of young people in “areas of activity that are highly demanded by the job market”.

According to the search giant, the grants will focus on training professionals in Information Technology (IT) support, data analysis, project management and UX design (User Experience).

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Jay Fog / Shutterstock.com