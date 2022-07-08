Smallpox of monkeys: the number of cases in BH rises to nine – Gerais

Monkeypox cases reach nine in Belo Horizonte (photo: Reproduction/Pixabay)

Nine residents of Belo Horizonte tested positive for monkeypox. According to the Municipal Secretariat (SMSA), the cases are imported, with eight patients recently arriving from So Paulo and another from abroad. All of them are doing well, and only one needed hospitalization as a precaution, as he had no place to fulfill the necessary isolation to prevent the spread of the disease.

With the notifications, the number of confirmations should increase in Minas. Until this Wednesday (7/6), the Secretary of State for Health (SES-MG) had reported eight across the territory. Of this total, six were in the capital of Minas Gerais and two in Sete Lagoas, in the Central Region. By Sunday, it was just three.

The age range of infected people is 23 to 46 years. The first case, confirmed on Wednesday of last week, has a European country as a probable place of contamination. According to the SES, the probable source of contamination of the eight cases confirmed so far in Minas was through intimate contact.

According to the Epidemiological Surveillance of the Municipal Health Department of Sete Lagoas – which confirmed the first cases outside the capital of Minas Gerais – the notifications had been made over the weekend and the laboratory tests were carried out by Fundao Ezequiel Dias (Funed), in Belo Horizonte. The patients are being followed up by infectious disease specialists from the Municipal Health Department.

According to the Municipality of Sete Lagoas, the infected people are between 34 and 46 years old and have recently traveled to the city of So Paulo. The patients underwent a complete medical evaluation, but there was no need for hospitalization, and only home isolation was performed. In monitoring by telephone, the municipal executive also confirmed that one of the patients no longer shows signs suggestive of the infection. In the other case, there is progress in recovery.

Smallpox of the monkeys in Brazil

Just yesterday, the Ministry of Health released a new assessment of the disease, which includes 106 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Brazil. So Paulo is the state with the most cases, 75, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 20. In this count, Minas Gerais still registered only three confirmed cases, that is, the national number is now at least 111, adding the five new cases of BH and Sete Lagoas. And it may be longer, considering that there is a lag between the confirmation of cases and their entry in the records of the Ministry of Health.

According to national data released yesterday, there are also confirmed cases in Cear, Paraná and Rio de Grande do Sul – two records in each state; and in the Federal District and Rio Grande do Norte, with one case each. The Ministry of Health’s tracking is done through the Situation Room and Strategic Information Center on Health Surveillance (National Cievs).

disease transmission

Smallpox caused by the hMPXV virus (human monkeypox virus), of the genus Orthopoxvirus, causes a milder disease than smallpox smallpox, which was eradicated in the 1980s. close to an infected person with skin lesions. Contact can be through hugging, kissing, massage or sexual intercourse. The disease is also transmitted by respiratory secretions and by contact with objects, fabrics (clothes, bedding or towels) and surfaces used by the patient. Currently, there are outbreaks of the disease in at least 53 countries, with almost 6,000 cases.

There is no specific treatment, but the clinical conditions are usually mild, requiring care and observation of the lesions. The greatest risk of worsening occurs, in general, for immunosuppressed people with HIV/AIDS, leukemia, lymphoma, metastasis, transplant recipients, people with autoimmune diseases, pregnant women, lactating women and children under 8 years of age.

The first symptoms may be fever, headache, muscle and back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills or tiredness. One to three days after the onset of symptoms, people develop skin lesions, usually on the mouth, feet, chest, face, and/or genital regions.

For prevention, close contact with the sick person should be avoided until all wounds have healed, as well as with any material that has been used by the infected. It is also important to sanitize hands, washing them with soap and water or using gel alcohol.

* Intern under the supervision of sub-editor Diogo Finelli