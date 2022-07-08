Smart contact lenses and augmented reality are tested

Drew Perkins, CEO of California-based startup Mojo Vision, tested a prototype of his smart contact lenses, powered by augmented reality (AR) technology. It was the first visual demonstration of the small eye device with its full features.

The lens was chip-studded and enabled to offer augmented reality viewing via a tiny microLED display with 14,000 pixels per inch, measuring less than 0.5mm in diameter. Called by the company “the world’s smallest and densest screen ever created for dynamic content”, the display offers a pixel-pitch of 1.8 microns.

“We have already taken the first step. And it’s very emotional,” said Perkins, who compares the event to a baby learning to walk. Now, the startup’s developments together with its Mojo Lens are the integration of a user interface (UI) based “on the eyes” and implemented in an AR ecosystem capable of providing access to diverse information from day to day.

Lens showing texts as if it were teleprompter

Mojo Vision’s ideas include, for example, a way for the lens to display a small text floating on a screen so that the person can read it “like a teleprompter”, or direction signals to be followed during a commute. Perkins hopes to see his lenses applied to “change the lives of individuals with visual impairments by improving their abilities to perform everyday tasks that many of us take for granted.”

For now, the system still requires the use of a processor around the person’s neck, which acts as a data relay between the lens and a computer. Among the composition of the technology, there is still a personalized short-range wireless radio, a small ARM processor and motion tracking feature in the form of an accelerometer, gyroscope and magnetometer.

“Reaching this milestone was an incredible learning experience, and we will apply what was learned as we continue to design and develop Mojo Lens,” said the CEO. By the end of this year, the startup’s goal is to test the smart lens beyond company executives, to partners such as those interested in exploring fitness and health training possibilities, or investors and journalists.

