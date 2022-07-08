Soaring health plan prices push inflation up in June

The readjustment of prices of health plans reflected in the pocket of the Brazilian and pushed inflation, which is the average price of services and products, upwards.

In June, spending on medical treatment consortia rose 2.99%. This alone represented 0.10 percentage point of the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA).

According to the monitoring, prepared by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), inflation accelerated to 0.67% in June. In May, the increase was 0.47% in May.

The rise in individual health plan inflation occurs after the 15.5% readjustment for individual plans authorized by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) in May.

The percentage is the ceiling valid for the period between May 2022 and April 2023. The measure covers contracts of approximately eight million beneficiaries, representing 16.3% of consumers of health care plans in Brazil.

The readjustment was the largest in the historical series started in 2000, when the current readjustment model came into force. Until then, the highest percentage had been 13.57% in 2016.

In all, there are 49.1 million beneficiaries with health care plans in the country, according to data released by the ANS, referring to March 2022.