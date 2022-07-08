Sonia Abrão accuses Globo of copying SBT in the face and detonates: “Even more disgusting”

Sonia Abrão accuses Globo of copying SBT when commenting on a painting by Caldeirão during A Tarde É Sua this Thursday (07)

Sonia Abram spared no criticism of Globo during the The Afternoon Is Yours this Thursday (7th). This is because, when commenting on the table Cashier Ringof cauldronthe journalist questioned the tribute of Marcos Mion The Gugu Liberato (1959-2019), accusing Globo of copying several paintings from SBT.

“But Globo is in a very SBT phase, sucking everything, even ideas. It’s no use saying that Mion is a tribute to Gugu and the great TV veterans. [O Toque de Caixa] it’s the same frame. Even more disgusting. It’s very blunt,” blew up the presenter.

In short, Marcos Mion always comments on the clear inspiration for the attraction that Gugu had in SBT, but which in fact is nothing more than a great copy for Sonia Abrão. She recalled the times she participated in the attraction, exposing crises she had on stage when she thought she had put her hand on a mouse.

“I’ve already participated a lot in this situation, and they’re doing it worse. I already thought I had caught a mouse. I almost died from the heart. It was just Liminha’s hand”explained the journalist.

She also explained that she already ran out when she came across a box of cockroaches loose on the floor, accidentally dropped by Gugu. “It wasn’t on purpose. They picked me up at the exit of the SBT, on the Anhanguera highway, because I’m terrified. To take me back to the stage was a struggle”.

