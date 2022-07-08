Spotify offers 50% off for some people: who’s entitled?

Spotify is a streaming service with a large collection of songs, playlists and podcasts. Know your discounts

Spotify is a streaming service that offers a large collection of music, playlists and podcasts in a special way. With the Premium subscription, the platform offers the benefit of removing ads, choosing or skipping the desired song, selecting the audio quality and downloading the songs for offline listening.

The subscription price may alienate some users, but be aware that it is possible to pay a lower price for the service. Check out!

Spotify Premium cheaper

As such, Spotify offers a 50% discount for students through its university plan. Thus, instead of paying the price of the traditional subscription, which costs R$ 19.90, the modality costs only R$ 9.90 per month.

In fact, the university option is even cheaper than the Duo Plan, which costs R$24.90 and, when divided for two people, costs R$12.45 each.

In this sense, Spotify Universitário gives access to a single account that cannot be shared, but can be accessed by different devices. However, it will only play in one location at a time.

Therefore, you can access the app for Android or iOS, tablets, computers, TVs and consoles that support streaming.

Who is entitled to University Spotify?

Spotify Universitário is awarded to students over 18 who are duly enrolled in higher education institutions. To find out if the university/college is covered, it must be accredited to the SheerID external platform.

However, if the institution is not available, you can apply for inclusion through an online application that can take up to 30 business days to be approved, or by submitting proof of enrollment documents that will undergo Spotify review.

How long does this benefit last?

The Spotify University discount is granted for 12 months from the confirmation of the subscription and the student has the right to renew the plan up to three times, which totals a maximum period of four years per user.

However, it is worth mentioning that in case of abandonment or completion of graduation, the plan automatically reverts to the traditional Premium, which costs R$ 19.90 per month.

How to subscribe to Spotify University?

The first step to subscribe to Spotify Universitário is to verify that your institution is accredited on the SheerID platform, or to upload proof of enrollment. Submitted documents must include your full name, the name of the university/college, with the date of the academic term updated in at least the last three months.

Finally, upon confirming the link, you will be directed to the platform’s subscription page to provide the other data and payment method.

