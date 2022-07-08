State confirms a case of monkeypox in São José dos Campos | Paraiba Valley and Region

The State Department of Health confirmed this Thursday (7) that one of the patients with a confirmed diagnosis of “monkeypox” the disease known as monkeypox, lives in São José dos Campos (SP).

The first case of the disease in Brazil was registered at the beginning of June and at the end of the month the local transmission was confirmed – before that, the cases were linked to people who had traveled abroad.

According to the folder, there are 121 confirmed cases of the disease in the state and 107 of them are in the capital. In Vale do Paraíba and the Bragantine region, the only confirmed case until this Thursday was that of São José.

According to municipal health surveillance, the patient is male, had contact with people from other states and did not need to be hospitalized.

According to the state secretariat, all those infected are progressing well and are being monitored by epidemiological surveillance in each city.

MONKEY POX: understand transmission, symptoms and isolation protocol

Monkeypox in Brazil; UNDERSTAND

Transmission can occur in the following ways:

By contact with the virus: with an infected animal, person or materials, including through animal bites and scratches, handling wild game, or the use of products made from infected animals. It is not yet known which animal carries the virus in the wild, although African rodents are suspected of playing a role in transmitting smallpox to people.

with an infected animal, person or materials, including through animal bites and scratches, handling wild game, or the use of products made from infected animals. It is not yet known which animal carries the virus in the wild, although African rodents are suspected of playing a role in transmitting smallpox to people. From person to person: by direct contact with bodily fluids such as blood and pus, respiratory secretions or wounds from an infected person, during intimate contact – including during sex – and when kissing, hugging or touching parts of the body with wounds caused by the disease. It is not yet known whether monkeypox can be spread through semen or vaginal fluids.

by direct contact with bodily fluids such as blood and pus, respiratory secretions or wounds from an infected person, during intimate contact – including during sex – and when kissing, hugging or touching parts of the body with wounds caused by the disease. It is not yet known whether monkeypox can be spread through semen or vaginal fluids. by contaminated materials who have touched bodily fluids or wounds, such as clothing or sheets;

who have touched bodily fluids or wounds, such as clothing or sheets; From mother to fetus through the placenta;

through the placenta; From mother to baby during or after delivery by skin-to-skin contact;

by skin-to-skin contact; Ulcers, sores or sores in the mouth can also be infectious, which means the virus can spread by saliva.

2 of 2 Images showing examples of skin rashes and lesions caused by monkeypox virus — Photo: REUTERS Images showing examples of skin rashes and lesions caused by monkeypox virus — Photo: REUTERS

The main symptoms of monkeypox are:

fever

headache

muscle aches

back pain

swollen nodes (lymph nodes)

chills

exhaustion

Usually, one to three days after the onset of fever, the patient develops a rash, which usually starts on the face and spreads to different parts of the body. Lesions go through five stages before falling off, according to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The use of masks, distancing and hand hygiene are ways to avoid contagion by monkeypox. The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) reinforces the adoption of these measures, stressing that they also serve to protect against Covid-19.

Patients suspected of having the disease should be isolated in a place with good natural ventilation. It is recommended that common areas, such as bathroom and kitchen, have windows open. If you live with other people, you should wear a well-fitting surgical mask and protect your mouth and nose.

In addition, it is important that the patient wash their hands several times a day, preferably with water and liquid soap. If possible, use disposable paper towels to dry them.

Those who are suspicious also do not share food, personal objects, cutlery, plates, cups, towels or bedding. Items can only be reused after cleaning.