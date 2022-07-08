Stool bomb is thrown over public during Lula’s event in RJ

NW Natasha Werneck – State of Minas

posted on 07/07/2022 21:03



The case is repeated: in Lula’s passage through Uberlândia, a drone threw substances with an odor similar to that of feces and urine at the public – (Credit: Reproduction/YouTube)

A feces bomb was thrown at the public watching the act of the pre-candidate for the presidency, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), at Cinelândia, in Rio de Janeiro. The attack took place before PT and his supporters took the stage.

At around 18:50, a pet bottle was thrown at the event site and spread a bad smell. According to militants present, there was brown liquid in the container. Nobody was hurt.

During Lula’s visit to Uberlândia, in the Triângulo Mineiro region, a drone shot substances with an odor similar to that of feces and urine at the public. Three suspects were arrested.