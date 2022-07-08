Stool bomb is thrown over public during Lula’s event in RJ

Abhishek Pratap 3 hours ago News Comments Off on Stool bomb is thrown over public during Lula’s event in RJ 1 Views

NW

Natasha Werneck – State of Minas

posted on 07/07/2022 21:03

The case is repeated: in Lula's passage through Uberlândia, a drone threw substances with an odor similar to that of feces and urine at the public - (Credit: Reproduction/YouTube)


The case is repeated: in Lula’s passage through Uberlândia, a drone threw substances with an odor similar to that of feces and urine at the public – (Credit: Reproduction/YouTube)

A feces bomb was thrown at the public watching the act of the pre-candidate for the presidency, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), at Cinelândia, in Rio de Janeiro. The attack took place before PT and his supporters took the stage.

At around 18:50, a pet bottle was thrown at the event site and spread a bad smell. According to militants present, there was brown liquid in the container. Nobody was hurt.

During Lula’s visit to Uberlândia, in the Triângulo Mineiro region, a drone shot substances with an odor similar to that of feces and urine at the public. Three suspects were arrested.

Know more




  • Policy
    To speed up the processing of the PEC Kamikaze, the Chamber has a 1-minute session




  • Policy
    Cabral and Adriana Ancelmo must return BRL 10 million to public coffers




  • Policy
    Fachin says Brazil may experience greater tension than capitol invasion




  • Policy
    Lira postpones PEC Kamikaze vote due to lack of quorum


tags

  • attack

  • squid

  • Rio de Janeiro

Comments do not represent the opinion of the newspaper and are the responsibility of the author.
Messages are subject to prior moderation before publication.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Putin says ‘serious’ Ukraine offensive has not yet started – News

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Thursday that Russia’s military offensive against Ukraine …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved