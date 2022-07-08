Stranger Things 4 | Creators reveal which character almost died

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer reveal which fan-favorite character barely made it out of season four alive.

In a recent interview the Duffer brotherscreators of the hit Netflix series, were asked about any possible changes to their initial plans for the show’s fourth season, and they revealed that the main change is that one of the characters would not initially survive.

Check out what they said:

“In terms of who moves on, who lives or dies. I think there was a version where Dimitri, aka Enzo, didn’t make it,” Matt Duffer told Collider. “But in the end, he ended up escaping. But this was the most radical change from the original idea compared to the final product.”

Elsewhere in the same interview, Ross Duffer spoke about the heavy emphasis he and his brother place on “closing” whenever they write a new season of Stranger Things.

“For Matt and I, it’s such an important part,” he said. The Duffer Brothers elaborated: “[Quando] we’re finishing a season, that’s one of the first things we’re talking about, where do we want this story to end? Even when we’re working on episode one, we know exactly where we’re going. I don’t think we really deviated in any season towards the end, we always stuck to it. I believe the case is the same here.”

SEE MORE

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with consequences, our group of friends is separated for the first time — and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier.

In this most vulnerable time, a terrifying new supernatural threat emerges, presenting a horrific mystery that, if solved, could finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

All seasons already released from Stranger Things are available at Netflix.