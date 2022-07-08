Stranger Things: find out how Metallica ended up in the last episode of the series

Warning, the text below contains spoilers for season 4 of Stranger Things!

Just like volume 1 of season 4 of Stranger Things was marked by the song “Running Up That Hill”, by Kate Bush, the 2nd part brought Metallica to play in the background at an important moment in the fight against Vecna. in conversation with the VarietyNora Felder, the show’s music supervisor, talked about Eddie Munson’s (Joseph Quinn) epic scene in the latest episode where he plays “Master of Puppets.”

She explained that the choice of song was an idea of ​​the Duffer Brothers, creators of the show, from the beginning of production, even before recording. “It was one of those situations where we said, ‘It has to be this song.’ This part of the story was predicted to be a pivotal and especially hair-raising scene in which Eddie heroically rose to the fight of his life. No other songs were discussed.”

In this case, the character plays an instrumental version of the rock band’s beloved work, while his friends try to carry out the plan to destroy the villain. For those who were frozen in time or stuck in the Upside Down and don’t know the song, here’s the anthem:

Felder revealed that the actor actually played the guitar, and that for that he “had to take the time to learn the riff”. For the creators, the choice says a lot about the character, and it was a need for the script to highlight Eddie’s hitherto hidden qualities, such as “love, care and courage”. The story yielded so much that the internet did not forgive, and this “tribute” ended up on Twitter. Check out some reactions:

According to Metallica frontman James Hetfield, the 1986 song on the album of the same name is essentially about drugs and how addiction controls people. “We saw similarities between ‘Master of Puppets’ and Vecna. Each of these has destructive powers, which steal people’s lives”, commented the supervisor.

The band agreed to have their music inserted into the series after the production explained how they wanted to portray such a trait on screen. “I contacted Metallica’s management and carefully talked about the scene and what the intention was. I knew the release would be taken seriously as we had already used one of their songs (‘The Four Horseman’) in Season 2 and found out back then that they were fans of the show,” Felder said.

“’Master of Puppets’ is a very significant song in their catalogue, and I think it’s considered a favorite in their live shows. I wanted to be respectful in ensuring that Metallica fully understood what context the song was being used in, as well as how essential it was to the scene and to this exciting new character, Eddie Munson, that no one had met in previous seasons.” completed.

