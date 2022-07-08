Stranger Things: Metallica hits back at fans and melts over the scene of Eddie playing guitar in Volume 2: “It’s so well done”

The reproduction of “Master of Puppets” was, without a doubt, one of the most epic of the 4th season.

O Volume 2 in Stranger Things was released last Friday (1) and answered several questions that were left open. In the last episode, the long-awaited duel between Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) Finally Happens! Max (Sadie Sink) survives in the end, but Eddie (Joseph Queen) is not so lucky and ends up dying in the inverted world.

Before leaving us, the musician stars in an epic scene and uses his guitar to play “Master of Puppets”of Metallicato attract the Demobats. The moment went viral on the web and, as it has a younger audience, many fans of the series only discovered the band after Eddie played the song. This caused the ire of older netizens, who already knew the group.

However, the official Metallica decided to respond to the “fan tax” in the TikTok: “For your information: everyone is welcome to the Metallica Family. Whether you’ve been a fan for 40 hours or 40 years, we all share a connection through music. We all start from scratch at some point.”. the performance of Eddie also received praise and was exalted.

“The way the Duffer brothers incorporate any music into Stranger Things has always been top notch, so we were beyond excited to see ‘Master of Puppets’ in the series, even more so to have such a pivotal scene. We were all excited to see the final result, and when we saw it, we were totally blown away… it’s so well done.”closed.