Student orders sushi and finds out that food ended up at the police station after delivery man was arrested in Ribeirão Preto, SP | Ribeirão Preto and France

Pedagogy student Lívia Catarina Cerqueira Reschiliani got a fright on Tuesday night (5) in Ribeirão Preto (SP) when she was waiting for the dinner she had ordered through a food delivery app. Upon charging for the arrival of the sushi, she received a message from the restaurant informing her that the motoboy had been arrested on the way to her house.

Not believing what was happening, Lívia printed the conversation and posted it on her Twitter account. “People from heaven, Brazil is for the few,” she wrote. “Just wanted to eat,” she tweeted afterwards.

What the student did not imagine is that the publication would go viral. Until the last update of this article, one of the posts about the story had 300,000 likes.

Order went to another destination

Livia opened the food delivery app on Tuesday night and chose the restaurant after reviewing the price and reviews. As everything seemed ok, she ordered assorted sushi. When the estimated delivery time exceeded ten minutes, she texted to see if dinner was on its way.

“I sent a message and they said it was coming. After another 20 minutes, the girl told me that the guy had been stopped and that he had been arrested.”

On the app, the person responsible for the restaurant wrote: “The biker who was taking your order was stopped and ended up being arrested. We still don’t know why. His request went along to the police station”.

The young woman says that she was afraid of the message and that she suspected it was a scam.

“I have a friend who has already fallen for a scam saying that the motoboy had been in an accident, and then they took a machine to pay a fee and it went over R$ 2 thousand. My first reaction was fear of being hit. Then I asked if everything was ok and they told me that they were going to send a request, that they were going to make another one and they were going to send it. I became calmer.”

When dinner finally arrived, the motoboy told Lívia, informally, that the arrest of the first delivery man would have happened because of problems involving payment of alimony.

“The motoboy who came said that it looks like it was for a pension. A lot of people thought it was due to drugs, but no, it looks like it was a pension. But nobody confirmed anything to me, it was kind of over the top like that,” he says.

After the delivery was completed, the conversation with the restaurant was automatically ended.

On the morning of this Wednesday (6), when she took her cell phone, the young woman got another scare with the repercussion of the case on social networks.

“I posted it last night, thinking it was just going to be for my friends, because I follow very few people on Twitter. I never imagined the repercussions. I think it’s funny. I was a little afraid the restaurant wouldn’t like it. I even posted that the food was good. I thought the restaurant was super competent in everything.”

Despite the confusion, Lívia says that she intends to order Japanese food at the restaurant again.

“I thought the food was super tasty. They were helpful when I needed them there,” she says.

Delivery man works as a sushiman

This Thursday, representatives of the restaurant in Ribeirão Preto reported that the arrested man works at the restaurant as a sushiman, but that on the day of Lívia’s order he went out to make deliveries because the demand was very high.

They confirmed that the arrest was for non-payment of alimony, but said they were not aware of the court order against the sushiman.

In a note, the Public Security Department (SSP) reported that the 30-year-old employee was arrested in the Vila Seixas neighborhood during traffic inspection by the Military Police. “After searching the system, they found that the man had a warrant for his arrest. The prisoner was taken to the public jail in Santa Rosa de Viterbo, where he was made available to justice.”

